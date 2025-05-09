Why did everything go black during Beru's Shadow Awakening in Solo Leveling, explored

Solo Leveling season 2 marked the anime debut of a character whose introduction was heavily anticipated following the new season's announcement. This particular character from the series would go on to become one of Sung Jinwoo's most loyal aides and among his strongest Shadow Soldiers. The character in question is Beru, formerly known as the Ant King.

Ad

Introduced as the Ant Queen's most powerful offspring, the Ant King decimated the Hunters sent to Jeju Island. That is, until Jinwoo arrived and the pair engaged in a breathtaking battle. The new Shadow Monarch emerged victorious and added this powerful being to his Shadow Army. But during Beru's Shadow Extraction, Jinwoo had an odd experience with everything going black.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling: The reason behind Beru's unique Shadow Awakening, explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

The series does not explicitly dive into why Jinwoo had an odd experience when extracting the Ant King's shadow, but that leaves the incident open to interpretation. For starters, it is possible that there was a glitch or a kind of lag in the System. This would explain why everything was black for Jinwoo for a brief second, before he returned to his senses.

As seen in season 2 episode 13, even after his demise, the Ant King was exuding strong aura. Jinwoo noted this and stepped forth to perform his Shadow Extraction when the System gave him the notification. The awakening itself was unique in the manner in which it happened— a cocoon forming before Jinwoo, followed by a bright light as Beru emerged and let out a burst of energy.

Ad

This simply testifies to how powerful Beru was at the base level. At the anime's present point, it wouldn't be wrong to place the former Ant King as Jinwoo's strongest Shadow Soldier. This isn't to say that the likes of Igris or Tank are weak, but Beru looks to be on another level. The close fight between him and Jinwoo when he was alive speaks volumes of his strength, which remained after his death.

Ad

Jinwoo vs the Ant King in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another plausible reason for Jinwoo's strange experience during the Shadow Extraction was Ashborn's interference. Ashborn, the previous Shadow Monarch whose power Jinwoo is learning the ropes, might have intervened in the Ant King's awakening to make it successful. Fans will remember that it took Jinwoo three attempts to extract Igris' shadow, meaning he possibly wasn't strong enough.

Ad

Here, Jinwoo did make it to Level 100 before he attempted to extract the Ant King's shadow. However, when it was taking place, the overflow of power may have been a little more than he could possibly handle. Thus, it is likely that Ashborn stepped in, maintaining his anonymity while lending a part of his strength in awakening Beru.

This ties into the previous explanation of Beru being immensely powerful. Hence, Ashborn's intervention was necessary for successful extraction. Otherwise, it may have ended up like it did for Igris, and that is a "what if" whose answer will remain unknown. To put it plainly, Beru proved to be too powerful for Jinwoo to awaken him by himself, so Ashborn lent a hand to his successor in doing so.

Ad

In Conclusion

Beru and Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To conclude, Beru’s dramatic debut and extraordinary Shadow Awakening in Solo Leveling season 2 underscored just how formidable he actually is. His transformation from merciless Ant King to Jinwoo’s most powerful Shadow Soldier (as of the anime) was a showcase of raw power and a pivotal moment that teased deeper layers within the story’s lore.

Ad

The unusual experience Jinwoo had during the awakening process— be it due to a System glitch or Ashborn’s silent intervention— serves to reiterate the overwhelming energy within Beru. These unaddressed questions work well to build on the mystique and grandeur of the character. With Jinwoo growing stronger, Beru’s loyalty, power, and awakening mark a crucial turning point in his journey.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More