Why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End redefines fantasy anime in 2025, explained

In 2025, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is reshaping the fantasy anime genre. Instead of opening with a grand adventure or intense conflict, it begins where most stories end, the defeat of the Demon King, and then shifts to a bittersweet journey of an immortal elf named Frieren.

While epic adventures are usually the main attraction of fantasy anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End uses those moments as a backdrop, focusing instead on a reflective journey about time, memory, and loss. This approach redefines fantasy stories by highlighting their emotional core.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Frieren anime/manga.

Explaining why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End redefines fantasy anime in 2025

Frieren reflects on human life in the story (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End offers a radically different vision of fantasy anime in 2025, presenting a new and introspective outlook that contrasts sharply with traditional depictions. Typically, a fantasy series centers on a hero or heroes on a quest, confronting evil forces. While this is true for Frieren, it also shows what happens to those heroes when the adventure is already over.

Frieren has already witnessed her loved ones grow old and pass away. Now, she reflects on those losses and re-experiences them. The non-adventure moments create space for this reflection, slowing down time with Frieren and allowing viewers to contemplate loss, memory, and the nature of relationships.

Frieren reflects on mortality and human nature in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

The series employs an intentional, slow pacing that allows for thoughtful scenes, such as cooking or walking through landscapes. These moments enable viewers to feel and experience the world, as well as appreciate the everyday beauty of fleeting moments in life. This pacing effectively reflects Frieren's perspective on immortality and the way minutes and years age those around her.

In terms of worldbuilding and magic, the series doesn't lean on heavy exposition. Instead, it incorporates magical elements into everyday activities. Whether watering gardens or cleaning different areas with spells, it presents a mature approach that makes the fantasy feel lived-in and legitimate.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is well animated (Image via Madhouse)

The magic system is rich in nuance: spells are limited only by the caster's ability to imagine them. Additionally, the spells develop and expand, which adds to their realism and emotional range.

Visually, Madhouse presents a soft, almost surreal animation style. The animation gives a watercolor feel that suits both peaceful settings and gentle character moments. There are a few action scenes, but when they occur, they are striking and impactful, supporting the emotional tone without overshadowing it.

Its influence in 2025 feels significant. The series has won many awards, such as Anime of the Year and Fantasy Anime of the Year at the Anime Trending Awards, and has also earned recognition for Best Director, Best Scenery, and Best Screenplay Adaptation.

Final thoughts

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End redefines fantasy anime in 2025 by focusing on the moment after the heroes' victory instead of the adventure itself. It offers a slow, introspective story set in a fully developed, emotionally complex world that fosters empathy beyond typical fantasy anime.

Centered on memory and the fleeting nature of connections, the series ultimately tells a profound human story within a fantasy framework. It highlights the value of the human experience while solving the equation of fantasy with respect to human beings.

