Why has Kobeni been absent from Chainsaw Man Part 2? Explored

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has proven to be quite a wild ride, and it is slated to get even wilder. With the introduction and development of female protagonist Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru shortly thereafter, this second installment has raised the stakes by getting both characters involved with Denji. Among the other introduced characters, the Death Devil has been a looming presence, set to appear soon.

Despite the refreshed roster of characters, fans haven't forgotten about the faces from Part 1, including Kobeni Higashiyama. The timid ex-Devil Hunter turned waitress has yet to take the stage in Chainsaw Man Part 2, leaving the fandom to wonder why she is MIA. As of now, it cannot be said when or if Tatsuki Fujimoto will reintroduce Kobeni.

Chainsaw Man Part 2: Kobeni's absence explored

Kobeni Higashiyama (Image via MAPPA)

Fans will recall a young brunette woman dressed in a suit, working for Makima's Special Squad in Public Safety in Part 1. That woman was Kobeni, generally demure, temperate, quite anxious, and considerably cowardly. As the story progressed, it was revealed that she did not choose this career voluntarily but was compelled to take it on.

As seen with Public Safety agents, many had contracts with Devils. For instance, Aki Hayakawa was contracted to the Fox Devil and the Future Devil; Himeno had a contract with the Ghost Devil, and so on. But intriguingly, Kobeni's Devil has, to this day, remained a secret. Unsurprisingly, this has led to much speculation, and even she has refused to disclose it, making it a great mystery.

Moving on to Chainsaw Man Part 2, Kobeni has been missing in action. She was last seen during the Control Devil Arc at the safe house with Denji and Kishibe. She and Denji had a somewhat heartfelt conversation before he set out to face Makima. Since then, she has not been heard from or mentioned in the story. Of course, she is not dead, but her absence thus far fuels intrigue.

Kobeni Higashiyama (Image via MAPPA)

Kobeni's absence in Chainsaw Man Part 2 may be due to the substantial trauma she experienced in Part 1. The Darkness Devil incident left her deeply scarred. Eventually, she quit Public Safety and began to work as a waitress at a burger restaurant. However, this change didn't shield her from chaos, as she accidentally summoned Chainsaw Man, resulting in mayhem.

Considering this, it seems Kobeni may not have fully recovered from these events, prompting her to distance herself even more from the action. Since she is a supporting character, it wouldn't be surprising if she didn't appear at all in Chainsaw Man Part 2. Nevertheless, given Fujimoto's storytelling style, he may have something in mind for her.

On a speculative note, one could theorize that Kobeni might have forged a contract with Death. Despite everything she has faced, she hasn’t died. This could either be a simple narrative choice or a result of her contract with Death. The reason her Devil remains unknown might be that it is, in fact, Death, and Fujimoto could be planning a significant reveal.

Final thoughts

Kobeni Higashiyama (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man Part 2 continues to captivate fans with its unpredictable storytelling and extensive character roster, yet Kobeni Higashiyama's absence remains one of its biggest mysteries.

Her traumatic experiences in Part 1, which led her to distance herself from the chaos, are plausible, but the possibility of her return cannot be ruled out. Considering Fujimoto’s penchant for dramatic reveals, Kobeni’s unknown Devil contract may just be crucial to the story’s future.

If she is somehow linked to Death, it would justify her survival through extreme situations and set the stage for a shocking twist. Whether she returns as a friend, a foe, or stays absent altogether, her character remains a topic of speculation. For now, fans can only wait to see what Fujimoto has planned for her.

