The excitement among fans for Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials has only grown since the first cour of the second season ended. Moreover, it seems like every otaku has been residing in Jujutsu Kaisen's world and wants more from the anime. However, while it is on hiatus and preparing for its second cour, which will begin with the Shibuya Incident Arc on August 31, fans can watch Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials in the meantime.

As Kafka once said, "It is better to have than to need," Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials will give viewers a brief recap of the anime series' seasons 1 and 2, as well as the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Furthermore, as the specials will be released, it will primarily highlight the pivotal moments from the anime, leaving no gaps in between, making a seamless viewing experience for the viewers. Therefore, it will be wise for fans to watch every Jujutsu Kaisen special.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials will recap all of the Jujutsu Kaisen episodes as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film

Why you shouldn't miss out on the Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials? Explained (Image via MAPPA)

On August 10, the anime special Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials, or the first special, which acts as a break in the story was released. The episode, titled Idle Talk Part 1, is skillfully written to condense all previous releases of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 first five episodes and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie into a 24-minute and 30-second episode.

The first episode began with Geto eating the curses. Following this, he and Gojo were highlighted in the special along with their discussion of the purpose of Jujutsu, with Geto arguing that Jujutsu exists to protect non-soccerers.

As the episode went on, Gojo and Geto were given the assignment to first defend the Star Plasma Vessel and then eliminate her. In addition to this, the episode included Toji and his acceptance of the task to destroy the Star Plasma Vessel. Gojo and Geto were then seen defending Riko after that. However, Toji soon appeared in the special video and murdered Riko. In addition, Gojo's battle with Toji and his subsequent recovery were both shown in the video.

For the interval episode, the key moments were carefully chosen, beginning with Gojo and Geto, followed by Toji's entrance, Yuki's introduction, and her discussion of how to eliminate curses with Geto. The execution of Geto and his conversation with Gojo were the next two scenes in the episode.

Following that, the Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials video included a scene 10 years later in which Geto arrived at Jujutsu High to announce the Night Parade. After that, Yuta appeared in the video. In addition to this, it was explained how Yuta was rescued from Gojo and why Geto desired to possess Rika's cursed spirit. Then, footage of Yuta's year at Jujutsu High and Geto's attack on the school were shown.

After this, Geto and Gojo's unfortunate encounter as well as the fierce fight between Yuta and Geto were both shown. Megumi and Gojo then appeared as the video came to an end, and the final scene of the video featured Gojo and his friends from his time in Jujutsu High.

Thus, the episode has it all. Furthermore, due to the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials effectively captures the action, main plot, and emotions in a single episode so that fans can relive the moments, it is advisable for fans to watch it. Additionally, before the anime enters the Shibuya Incident Arc after the interval and ramps up the tension, a recap is also desperately needed.

However, this is not the only special as a second special will be held on August 17 which will recap the first season of the anime. As a result, a recap will painstakingly assist viewers in concentrating on the intricate details of the plot that might have been overlooked. Viewers can thus get ready for what's coming up right after episode 6 with the aid of Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials.

Final thoughts

A still of Gojo and Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken over the world with its first cour of the second season, as well as showing viewers how Geto's thoughts changed over time. In addition, the anime has brilliantly released Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials to create a seamless viewing experience for viewers as it gears up for its second cour, the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Additionally, a Jujutsu Kaisen Special MV for the anime, which is incredibly emotional and details Gojo's dream, has also been released. As soon as these specials were made available, fans were excited and began to spread the word. Thus, in order to fully appreciate the anime, viewers should watch all of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Specials.

