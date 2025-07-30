Wind Breaker chapter 188: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 188 is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be officially available to read on the smartphone app of the publisher, K Manga.The previous chapter presents a shift from emotional feelings towards a more subdued growth. It focuses on the scenes surrounding the orphanage, and Sakura's gentle influence is especially notable with Natsuki. Kotoha and Umemiya provide some comic relief and warmth regarding their relationship. Also, the foreshadowing crumbs Sakura drops regarding her developing place in Furin, and their potential future get clearer. The chapter closes with a gentle tease of suspense.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 188.Wind Breaker chapter 188 release date and timeUmemiya hints at the return of a new character in Wind Breaker chapter 188 (Image via CloverWorks)Wind Breaker chapter 188 will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. The chapter will be released globally on the same day. However, due to the difference in time zones, it will be available for most countries earlier on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.Here is the detailed release date and time of the Wind Breaker chapter 188 as per different time zones:Time ZoneDateTimePacific Standard TimeAugust 5, 202508:00 AMEastern Standard TimeAugust 5, 202511:00 AMBritish Summer TimeAugust 5, 202504:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeAugust 5, 202505:00 PMIndian Standard TimeAugust 5, 202508:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeAugust 5, 202511:00 PMJapanese Standard Time August 6, 2025 12:00 AM Australia Central Time August 6, 2025 12:30 AM Wind Breaker chapter 188 countdownWhere to read Wind Breaker chapter 188Wind Breaker chapter 188 will be available to read online on K Manga, an official smartphone app from the publisher of the series, Kodansha. The chapter will initially be released on Magapoke, as the digital version of the raw format.Readers will have to purchase the points on K Manga, which will be a token to get access to a chapter. As of now, there is no other option to read it until Kodansha releases the compilation volume.Wind Breaker chapter 187 recapSakura is expected to meet a new character (Image via CloverWorks)Wind Breaker chapter 187 opens at the orphanage, where Sakura, Kotoha, and Umemiya are preparing to leave after Natsuki’s welcome party. The children surround Sakura, begging him to stay and play. Sensei steps in to help him get out of the mess, and Kotoha notices that all the kids love him a lot. Before leaving, Natsuki hesitantly asks Sakura to return someday to have a meal with her again.Kotoha thinks on the way back to town about how kind Natsuki is. Umemiya says she reminds him of Kotoha herself. Kotoha admits that having someone to trust, such as Umemiya, does matter. When Umemiya attempts a hug, she uncomfortably pushes him away, and Sakura teases her about still hating him. She says that she doesn't hate him — it's just uncomfortable.Kotoha and Sakura as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)Later, at Kotoha's café, the three of them wash dishes and continue to discuss. Umemiya attributes Sakura as the real MVP for the day. Kotoha remembers Sakura's cold nature when he first came to town and mentions how much he's improved. She's thankful for his help, particularly towards Natsuki, and apologizes for once remarking that he could never be the best of Furin.Kotoha then mentions leadership and inquires if Sakura is friends with all people at Furin. He recites to the upperclassmen and his classmates, but hasn't met other first-years. Umemiya states he's already popular among them. Kotoha suggests that Sakura meet more people to increase his friend circle.Umemiya then plays a card by dropping a bombshell: Momijikawa is coming back. Kotoha is shocked, questioning whether it's the Momijikawa, while Sakura is left puzzled, unsure who they are, leaving the chapter on a cliffhanger.What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 188? (speculative)In the previous chapter, Umemiya hints at the return of a new character named Momijikawa. Wind Breaker chapter 188 will most likely reveal the identity of the person. The story also talks about the other first years, which means there could be many new characters introduced in the upcoming installments.Related links:Wind Breaker chapter 187: Sakura bonds deeper with Kotoha and Umemiya as the return of a first-year is teasedFirst Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film reportedly preponed to August 2025 in IndiaDavy Jones' curse could explain why Devil Fruit users sink in One Piece