Wind Breaker chapter 191: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 191 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read online on K Manga and Magapoke, following the simul-release worldwide.

The previous chapter explores an intense showdown on the rooftop where Momijikawa faces off against Sakura, quickly capturing the students' attention with fast-paced exchanges. While Momijikawa's strikes were heavy and wickedly fast, Sakura's combined speed and resilience impressed people. This short duel shows how far Sakura has grown in standing for himself.

As things were heating up, Momose cut in on the action, revealing that Momijikawa would be added to his team. Momijikawa vows he will never accept Sakura as his leader; thus, the perfect setting of deeper conflict within Furin is formed.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and may include spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 191.

Wind Breaker chapter 191 exact release date and time

Wind Breaker chapter 190 featured the intense fight between Sakura and Momijikawa (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 191 will be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to the time difference, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, for most countries.

Here is a detailed release date and time of the Wind Breaker chapter 191 according to the different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time September 2, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time September 2, 2025 11 AM British Summer Time September 2, 2025 4 PM Central European Summer Time September 2, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time September 2, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time September 2, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time September 3, 2025 12 AM Australia Central Time September 3, 2025 12:30 AM

Wind Breaker chapter 191 release time

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 191?

Wind Breaker chapter 191 will be available to read online on the official smartphone app of Kodansha, named K Manga. The app is free to download, but readers will have to pay to read the content.

For the raw format, fans can access Magapoke, which provides the chapter with the original Japanese scans.

Wind Breaker chapter 190 recap

Sakura and Momijikawa as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 190 resumes the rooftop match between Sakura and Momijikawa, turning the school rooftop into a battle zone. Both combatants go all out and make the first move with Momijikawa's kick, which leaves the students who are witnessing the match stunned.

Kiyomasa is enraged by Momijikawa's boldness and wants to intervene, but Sakura forcibly prevents him. Hiragi asks whether they can end the battle, but Umemiya declines, remembering Kotoha's statement that Sakura must make new friends, providing a good opportunity to develop.

The battle itself is quick and intense. Momijikawa's brute punches challenge Sakura, but Sakura amazes them by grabbing his arm, counterattacking while airborne, and almost kicking him.

Sakura's dual surprises the other students (Image via Kodansha)

Even as Momijikawa was avoiding attacks and crashing Sakura into the ground. Yet Sakura gets back on his feet with unshaken determination. Other students watch with amazement, thinking about how he can take on someone with the talent that Momijikawa has and show his own speed of improvement.

As the tension builds, Momose breaks it, inquiring as to why the atmosphere is so intense. Umemiya takes the opportunity to stop the duel, frustrating Momijikawa. The atmosphere changes when Momose calmly announces that Momijikawa will be on his team.

Momijikawa fumes and leaves, but not before insulting Sakura with a biting comment, stating he will never regard him as his leader. This leaves the chapter on a critical note, solidifying their animosity and foreshadowing greater conflicts arising within Furin.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 191? (Speculative)

Umemiya thinks about Kotoha's words (Image via Kodansha)

The previous chapter showed how intense the fight between Sakura and Momijikawa could get; the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 191 will most likely shift its focus to the meeting. Umemiya has gathered everyone on the rooftop with a sudden announcement, but it is still unclear why he did that.

The next chapter is expected to reveal a big fight, since it's been a long time since fans have witnessed an actual fight in this action-packed manga.

