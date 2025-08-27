10 underrated anime that deserve worldwide recognition

While the world of anime has many iconic gems to offer, there are several underrated anime series and movies that are just left undiscovered, which need fans' attention more than they deserve. These anime series are either sidelined by other major series or just forgotten with time.

Ad

The series mentioned in this article are some of the few gems of the anime world that offer both a unique perspective through their animation, or an intriguing narrative through their storylines. From Samurai Champloo to Soul Eater, here are 10 such underrated anime series that fans need to watch.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Barakamon, Deset Punk, and 8 other underrated anime series that deserve worldwide recognition

1) Paranoia Agent

Ad

Trending

Paranoia Agent is one of the underrated anime that deserves recognition (Image via Madhouse)

Directed by the famous Perfect Blue director Satoshi Kon, the Paranoia Agent anime series was released in 2004. Rated a perfect 8/10 on the IMDb website, the psychological thriller anime series is not for the faint-hearted regular viewers.

Ad

The anime series centered around a mysterious attacker named Lil' Slugger (Shounen Bat) who assaults people with a golden baseball bat in Tokyo. The series explores the psychological impact of these attacks on individuals and the wider community, delving into themes of fear, paranoia, and the human tendency to escape reality through fantasy.

2) Welcome to the N.H.K.

Welcome to N.H.K. is one of the underrated anime that deserves more recognition (Image via Gonzo)

The 2006 Welcome to N.H.K. anime series by Studio Gonzo is rated high on the popular critic website IMDb, rated 8.2/10. Apart from a few graphic scenes and full nudity shown in the anime, the storyline is pretty solid and has a very engaging factor to it.

Ad

The narrative follows the main protagonist, Tatsuhiro Sato, a social recluse and university dropout who believes the world is controlled by a conspiracy he calls the N.H.K. His life changes when he meets Misaki Nakahara, a mysterious girl who claims she can help him cure his socially reclusive lifestyle.

3) Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo is one of the underrated anime that deserves more recognition (Image via Manglobe)

While Samurai Champloo, produced by Studio Manglobe, is a well-renowned name in the community and has been highly rated 8.5/10 by IMDb, it remains one of the underrated anime series that deserves more worldwide recognition.

Ad

The Japanese Edo-period-based historical adventure storyline of the series follows an orphaned tea waitress, Fuu, and her reluctant companions, the wild rogue Mugen and the stoic ronin Jin, as they search for a mysterious "samurai who smells of sunflowers".

4) Tsuritama

Tsuritama is one of the underrated anime series that deserves more recognition (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With a unique animation style by Studio A-1 Pictures, the Tsuritama series is an underrated anime that many fans have overlooked since its release in 2012. While the series isn't rated as highly as the others on this list, it is definitely an underdog that has a well-written narrative and a relaxing summer vibe to it.

Ad

Tsuritama's storyline follows Yuki Sanada, a socially anxious high schooler who moves to Enoshima and struggles to make friends. His new life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Haru, a quirky self-proclaimed alien who insists on teaching Yuki how to fish to "save the world".

5) Barakamon

Barakamon is an underrated anime series that deserves more recognition (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Rated 8.2/10 by IMDb, the Barakamon anime by Kinema Citrus is a perfect series to watch on a hot summer afternoon to relax. The anime is highly underrated because the narrative is something unique, and viewers looking for a non-generic storyline should definitely watch the series.

Ad

The slice-of-life anime series is about a young, talented, but hot-tempered calligrapher, Seishuu Handa. After physically assaulting a gallery director for criticizing his work, Handa moves to the remote Goto Islands, where he encounters the island's lively and unconventional residents, finding inspiration and a new life beyond the world of calligraphy.

6) Mushi-Shi

Mushi-Shi is an underrated anime that deserves more attention (Image via Artland)

The Mushi-Shi TV anime series by Studio Artland is a name many fans haven't heard of, despite the series being released in 2005. Rated highly at an 8.5/10 by IMDb, the TV series is an episodic anime set in an imaginary time between feudal and modern Japan.

Ad

Ginko, a "Mushi Master", travels the countryside to research and help people affected by Mushi- primitive, supernatural lifeforms that are usually imperceptible to humans. Ginko, who can see and attract Mushi, investigates the strange phenomena, from illnesses and physical ailments to alterations of the natural world, while seeking to understand their place in the world's vast hierarchy of life.

7) Soul Eater

Soul Eater is an underrated anime series that deserves more recognition (Image via Bones)

What's interesting about the 2008 Studio Bones' Soul Eater anime series is its direct connection to another popular anime series by David Production, Fire Force. Soul Eater and Fire Force share the same creator, Atsushi Okubo, and are technically connected through a prequel-sequel relationship.

Ad

The story is set in the fictional Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA), where students called "Meisters" partner with humans who can transform into weapons to hunt evil souls. The main protagonists, including Meister Maka Albarn and her weapon partner, the titular Soul Eater, strive to collect 99 evil human souls and one witch soul to create a "Death Scythe" and graduate.

8) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket is an underrated anime series that deserves more recognition (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Fruits Basket anime series is a rom-com supernatural series by TMS Entertainment that was released in 2019. A relatively newer series, the anime is rated a 7.8/10 by the critic website IMDb and is, in general, a very fun and relaxing series to watch.

Ad

Fruits Basket follows Tohru Honda, an orphan who moves into the home of the Soma family, and discovers their curse- members transform into animals when hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Tohru, with her kind and generous nature, helps the traumatized and emotionally wounded Soma clan members learn to heal and break free from the curse's cycle of abuse and neglect.

9) Desert Punk

Desert Punk is an underrated anime series that deserves more recognition (Image via Gonzo)

The 7.2/10 rated anime on IMDb by Studio Gonzo, Desert Punk, is a classic series from 2004 that has been massively ignored by the fandom and deserves more recognition. The series has a very distinctive narrative and animation style that sets it apart from several other anime series from its time.

Ad

Sunabozu, the "Desert Punk", is a short but skilled and lecherous bounty hunter who operates in the Great Kanto Desert, a wasteland from a nuclear war that decimated Japan. He takes on various jobs, often for money and women, though his perverted nature frequently leads him into comedic mishaps and dangerous situations, making him a cynical, resourceful, and opportunistic anti-hero.

10) Moribito: Guardians of the Spirit

Moribito is an underrated anime series that deserves worldwide recognition (Image via Production I.G.)

The 2007 Moribito: Guardians of the Spirit anime series by Production I.G. can easily be recognized due to its unique Western-influenced animation style. With an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, many fans have missed out on the series and should definitely give it a try.

Ad

Balsa, a wandering spear-wielding bodyguard, is tasked by the Second Empress to protect her son, Prince Chagum, after he's found to be possessed by a legendary water spirit slated to bring salvation or destruction to the kingdom. Fleeing from the Emperor's assassins and an egg-eating monster, Balsa and the prince embark on a perilous journey to ensure the spirit's survival.

Conclusion

This list covers some of the most underrated anime series that have great potential, both in narrative and animation, to receive more recognition from the fandom. However, there are several more series such as these that have also somehow fallen through the cracks, when they deserved much more.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division. Know More