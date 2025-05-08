Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 — The traitor's identity is revealed as Will Serfort and others play Game of Shadows against Gohtia

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, titled Game of Shadows, was released on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The chapter revealed the identity of another traitor, who lurked in the shadows to orchestrate the Gohtia's attack. Although Will and Lihanna's plan worked momentarily, a new challenge dawned on them.

In the previous chapter, the battle between the Gohtia's puppets and the Tower's top-tier Mages unfolded, where Wignall and Colette showcased their mettle. Colette demonstrated a new magic and proved why she was called the Earth Princess. Additionally, the chapter revealed Will and Lihanna's cunning strategy against the enemies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52: Shade falls into Will and Lihanna's trap

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 commences with the Thunder Faction members realizing that Will Serfort and Lihanna Owenzaus have been spying on them. One of them thinks that they should have known something was wrong, given how the duo was acting strangely. Meanwhile, Guilford mentions how it was a mutual surveillance.

He states that Will and Lihanna were hoping to bring the traitors to the force by keeping an eye on each other. Guilford knows that the enemy won't be swayed by the tower's intel as they move as per their agenda. Meanwhile, Zeo is irritated at Will for confusing them with precision. At the same time, he senses the ongoing chaos above.

Zeo feels that as long as Aaron Masterias Oldking is at the top, nothing can happen to the Tower. Following that, the narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 shifts to the focus on Will Serfort and Lihanna's battle against Shade. The Gohtia puppeteer wants to finish off the duo for meddling in their affairs.

Will and Lihanna vs. Shade (Image via Kodansha)

She demonstrates her magic, Berzeme Sique: Mavelus Kadzuul. Unlike the previous occasion, Lihanna is well-prepared to tackle Shade's offensive abilities. She shatters Shade's chains with Owen Sique: Lisolde Dua, and charges at her with Darge. As the battle goes on, Shade realizes that the narrow hallways are making it difficult for her to dodge Lihanna's thunder spells.

At the same time, she cannot demonstrate the mage killer, with Will Serfort around. Shade realizes that Will and Lihanna have set her up. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, the Tower has forces in the frontline, and the Thunder Faction members on the rear side. As a result, the Gohtia members have been cornered.

Shade curses herself for falling into their trap. Anticipating an opening, Will and Lihanna charge at Shade to throw her off guard. However, Shade uses her magic to escape from the scene. Will Serfort knows they must go after Shade. However, he doesn't know how he can leave the Caulis Panel unprotected.

Kreutz appears in front of Caulis Panel (Image via Kodansha)

At this moment, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, Paramount Kreutz appears on the scene. He orders Will and Lihanna to follow Shade and leave the Caulis Panel's protection to him. Kreutz mentions that a significant number of the Tower's mages have fallen under the puppeteer's control. Therefore, it's pivotal to defeat her first.

Will then asks Kreutz how he can ascertain that he's also not a puppet. Kreutz reminds Will Serfort that if he had been a Gohtia puppet, the Caulis Panel would have already been compromised. He then tells Will to show haste and follow the dark puppeteer. Meanwhile, Caldron intently watches the Tower's counterattack from above. She feels they must counter one more trap before completely overpowering the Gohtia.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52: The identity of the traitor

Bernthal, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, Bernthal tracks the mages and reports their activities to an anonymous receiver. At this moment, Sion Ulster barges into the control room with his subordinates. He apprehends Bernthal, who's a conspirator with the Gohtia members.

According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, Bernthal has been tracking everyone using the Brooch on their Gloria (costumes). Although it's crystal clear that Bernthal is a Gohtia puppet, Sion can hardly believe it. He implores Bernthal to tell him that he's not working with the Gohtia, since he always looked up to him as his brother.

However, Bernthal's facial expressions change, proving that he's indeed part of Gohtia. Elsewhere, Kreutz ventures into the innermost part of the Tower, stationed outside of the Caulis Panel. He tells his right-hand man, Charles, to stay put and fortify his defenses.

Kreutz, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Charles asks Kreutz whether they should do more to help, considering the enemies have Mage Killers. However, Kreutz says they needn't worry with Colette and others at the frontline putting up a resistance. The best they can do is leave them alone.

Yet, something gnaws at Kreutz from inside. He understands that attacking the Tower is a death wish, and the enemy cannot carry out such an act without a strategy. Kreutz realizes that the Gohtia members are deliberately trying to drain the Tower's resources to ensure whatever contrivance they have planned works out in their favor.

Furthermore, he speculates that there must be another intelligent traitor among them, besides Walther, who mirrors his own intellect. Just then, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, Charles pierces Kreutz with a Mage Killer from behind.

Charles betrays Kreuz in Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 (Image via Kodansha)

Kreutz cannot fathom how Charles, his right-hand man, could become a traitor. He recalls that there was no smell of Belledors. According to Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52, Charles put the Belledors into the crystal drop candies and hid them in his body. That's why no one could detect the smell. Charles reveals how he assumed a new identity after Shade used her puppet magic on him.

Meanwhile, Charles still sees Kreutz as an object of his unease. Hence, he is determined to finish him off. Just then, Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 shows Colette's roommate, Rose Prehnite, using her magic to transform the floor into mud to help Kreutz escape. The sudden development aggravates Charles so much that he orders Morta to activate the Circle.

Rose's magic saves Kreutz (Image via Kodansha)

Morta asks if he's sure since there's no Magia Vander around. However, Charles orders the Gohtia member to do as instructed. At the same time, he declares to the other members that he will release the Mana Creatures shortly. Charles instructs them to obliterate the mages as soon as Morta's circle activates.

Following that, Charles wears a mask and demonstrates magic to destroy a portion of the floating castle. Will, Lihanna, Clairie, Caldron, and others cannot believe what they see, as the suspended castle falls to the ground. After successfully accomplishing the first task, Charles commences Stage Two.

Emma, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

He is interested in seeing how long the Tower can keep up the Game of Shadows. Meanwhile, Emma finally regains consciousness. She is seen somewhere in the Tower, trudging with great difficulty. Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 ends with Emma vowing to help others.

Conclusion

Charles, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword chapter 52 shockingly revealed Charles as one of the main perpetrators behind the Gohtia's attack. The chapter also confirmed that Emma would play a vital role in the ongoing arc. While she may not be in a position to combat against the Gohtia forces, she might have intel that Will and others can work with.

