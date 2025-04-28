Yaiba episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Yaiba episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 4, titled Attack of the Eight Ogres, released on April 26, 2025, and focused on Onimaru who had sent different demons to hunt down Yaiba as well as his Raijinken.

Although previous episodes depicted Onimaru in a morally gray tone with his anger mainly directed towards Yaiba, episode 4 revealed that he had fully devolved into a villain and was now aiming to rule the country of Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 4.

Yaiba episode 5: Release date and time

Yaiba episode 5 will be released on May 3, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 5 will focus on Yaiba and his companions facing off against Onimaru's henchmen once again. The pacing of the anime has been drastically altered compared to the manga, so it is possible that the entire manga gets adapted throughout the series' 24-25 episodes, with half of them being part of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 4:30 am Saturday May 3, 2025 Pacific Time 1:30 am Saturday May 3, 2025 British Summer Time 9:30 am Saturday May 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday May 3, 2025 Australian Central Time 7 pm Saturday May 3, 2025 India Standard Time 2 pm Saturday May 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Saturday May 3, 2025

Where to watch Yaiba episode 5

Yaiba episode 5 will be broadcasted on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV, alongside several other channels on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly, every Saturday.

Netflix, NicoNico, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode within Japan. For international audiences, the episode will be streamed on BiliBili, Netflix, and Hulu following a one and half hour delay.

A brief recap of Yaiba episode 4

Onimaru as shown in the anime (Image via Studio WIT)

Yaiba episode 4 picked up the story from the ending of episode 3, depicting Onimaru fully embracing his demonic abilities. Given his motivation to acquire Yaiba's Raijinken, he ended up resurrecting eight demons, instructing some to hunt down Yaiba as well as his precious sword.

Elsewhere, Yaiba begins his training under Musashi to eventually wield the Raijinken. Although Yaiba doubts his own abilities, Musashi reassures him that believing in one's own self is the first step to realizing destiny. In the meantime, Onimaru overthrows the Japanese government, bringing the entire nation under his own reign.

Yaiba's going berserk due to the Raijinken (Image via Studio WIT)

Yaiba and his companions end up fighting two of Onimaru's demons, one of whom joins the former's companions as an ally. Although Yaiba manages to defeat the remaining demon, he loses the Raijinken's orb that apparently contained the sword's abilities and spirit.

Yaiba and his companions leave Tengu Mountain for the former's training to eventually defeat Onimaru, who had completely embraced his demonic qualities by that point. The episode ends with Miyamoto Musashi revealing the location of Sasaki Kojiro's sword, which also happens to be a demon sword similar to Onimaru and Yaiba's.

Yaiba episode 5: What to expect

Yaiba episode 5 follows the actual consequences of Onimaru overthrowing the government and simultaneously becoming the sole ruler of Japan.

Given that Yaiba still cannot wield the Raijinken at all, the next few episodes will follow him trying to tame the sword's spirit in order to become a capable enough opponent for Onimaru.

