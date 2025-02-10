Yoru's Japanese nickname for Denji in Chainsaw Man speaks to their history

One of the most heavily scrutinized aspects of the second part of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man story has been Pochita the Chainsaw Devil’s relationship with War Devil Yoru. Although Part 2 has predominantly shown the two as enemies destined to fight, there are some hidden details which suggest they may have had a friendlier relationship at one time.

Fans have likewise recently discovered one of the most significant pieces of evidence for this idea in the form of Chainsaw Man chapter 181’s original Japanese dialogue. Key information not present in the English translation, such as a nickname Yoru apparently uses for Denji/Pochita and more.

Chainsaw Man’s latest arc filled with key hidden details about Yoru and Pochita’s prior relationship

One of the most significant version differences in the context of this discussion comes in Chainsaw Man chapter 182’s editor’s note. The one seen in the opening scenes of chapter 182 can be roughly translated as “giving hope through a kiss.” In turn, this adds new context to the reader’s interpretation of the scene relative to the English version. Understandably, Western audiences may have initially viewed the kiss as Yoru selfishly satisfying her own needs.

However, the addition of the editor’s note recontextualizes the scene by suggesting she kissed him to try and calm him down. Japanese comments on MANGA Plus further support this, with many Japanese fans outwardly discussing this scene in such a context. There’s also a key difference in Yoru’s explanation as to why she kisses Denji in chapter 182. In the English version, she says she kissed him because he’s cute when he cries.

Yet in Chainsaw Man chapter 182’s Japanese translation, the phrase can be translated to “your… crying face is cute,” which is a small but significant difference. Famine Devil Fami previously stated that the Four Horsemen Devils “have no interest in faces” whether they’re humans or Devils. Yet the Japanese text of Yoru’s dialogue in chapter 182 clearly disputes this, as she’s paying enough attention to Denji’s face to perceive differences of expression.

Not only this, but she even is able to discern which faces of Denji’s she does and does not find particularly cute. While Asa and Yoru do share emotions, it has yet to be confirmed that they share perception. Chapter 117 shows this, as Yoru was able to feel Asa’s guilt over ruining an aquarium, yet was unable to understand why she was so guilty. In other words, a fundamental part of Yoru is clearly changing, and it seems to be her independent feelings for Denji/Pochita.

Last but certainly not least, chapter 181 sees Yoru use a unique nickname for Denji. Throughout the series, Chainsaw Man is often called “Chenso Man” in Japanese, and is sometimes called “Chenso” for short. Yet in chapter 181, Yoru takes it a step further and refers to him as “Chen.” Japanese commenters pointed out that it sounds like a nickname between two people who were close rather than two people who were recently fighting each other to the death.

This nickname is also used in the same spurt of dialogue which sees Yoru referencing that Denji/Pochita “always get[s] tangled up with weird Devils.” This further suggests that Pochita and Yoru have a much deeper history than fans previously thought. In turn, the other hidden details in chapter 182 add a romantic context to this history. This would also explain why Yoru’s feelings for Denji are changing, as in reality they are her feelings for Chainsaw Devil Pochita.

Final thoughts

Pochita may have more history with Yoru than fans currently think (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While this is still speculative, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Yoru and Pochita have a much deeper and more romantic history than fans previously thought. This, combined with Asa Mitaka’s emotions flooding into Yoru, may explain her recent actions and behavior towards Denji. This would also explain key contradictions like her paying attention to Denji’s face. While fans can expect this to be confirmed at some point, it doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon.

