Yuji not knowing Yuta and Gojo's plan in Jujutsu Kaisen could lead to a great disaster

Jujutsu Kaisen's storyline reached a chaotic state. Following the death of Gojo Satoru, the situation seemed to tumble downhill as Ryomen Sukuna showcased his overwhelming might. One by one, the Jujutsu High sorcerers jumped into battle only to be bested by the Demon King.

Now, with no options remaining, Yuta Okkotsu took the most unexpected and drastic step—"copying" Kenjaku's technique and taking control of Gojo's body. Chapter 262 thus began the second round of the Battle of the Strongest. With just a tiny window remaining for Yuta, in Gojo's body, to win, there could be a minor detail that the Jujutsu High sorcerers might have overlooked.

In all the planning and plotting, Yuji was excluded due to the possibility of the information reaching Sukuna through him. But his lack of knowledge could cause another problem altogether.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji being kept in the dark about Yuta and Gojo's plan could spell disaster

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, understanding Team Jujutsu High's plans is essential. They had come up with a series of contingencies in case Gojo lost. Every member, from heavy hitters like Yuta and Maki Zenin to support sorcerers like Shoko Ieiri and Arata Nitta, had specific roles to fulfill.

Kinji Hakari was tasked with keeping Uruame busy and away from the Sukuna fight. Simultaneously, Yuta had to assassinate Kenjaku while wildcard Fumihiko Takaba kept him occupied. Before him, sorcerers like Hajime Kashimo and Hiromi Higuruma were drafted into the battle.

Yuta was a crucial part of the fight, given his unique skillset. After him, Maki would act as cover in case even he couldn't do much against the King of Curses. The likes of Miguel, Larue, and Atsuya Kusakabe also joined in, to take down Sukuna, but were unsuccessful.

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Following all this, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the final part of Team Jujutsu High's plan. As a last resort, Yuta would use Kenjaku's body-swapping technique to take control of Gojo's body. Despite significant opposition due to the risks and uncertainties involved, Yuta proceeded with the plan.

Now, in all this, Yuji was kept out of the loop. As stated by Mei Mei and Todo Aoi, there could be a possibility of these plans reaching Sukuna since the Demon King and Yuji were connected for so long. But doing so likely means that Yuji might mistake Yuta/Gojo for an enemy. As far as Yuji is concerned, there is only a single individual to whom forehead stitches can be associated—Kenjaku.

Moreover, in the battle, it is possible that he did not hear Sukuna calling Gojo "Yuta." So, a lack of knowledge regarding the plan could lead to him attacking Yuta/Gojo too. Hence, there is a possibility that Yuji mistakes Gojo for being controlled by Kenjaku instead of Yuta. To add to it, he witnessed Yuta get injured severely and taken away. Even Todo hasn't brought him up to speed yet.

Final thoughts

Round 2 of the Battle of the Strongest (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen's bout between Sukuna and Yuta/Gojo is happening ridiculously (within a tiny barrier) while Yuji and Todo bide their time outside. It is yet unclear whether Todo has made or will make a mention of who actually has returned to Yuji. It is still speculation at this point.

But there are also arguments against why Yuji might not mistake Yuta/Gojo as well. First and foremost, to him, it looks like Gojo, his sensei, has returned and is continuing to fight. Next, as the two strongest clash, Todo might just fill Yuji in quickly as the plan is already being implemented.

Lastly, during the Itadori's Extermination Arc, Yuji displayed the ability to sense Yuta even before he arrived at the scene. So here, the same could happen with Yuji sensing Yuta's presence from Gojo.

Related links: