Yuta's illustration in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen cover has deeper meanings than fans realize

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 is set to be released on October 4, 2024, in its home country, and Okkotsu Yuta was featured on the cover in a state that could be considered dead, as the character sacrificed himself to use Kenjaku's cursed technique. While this was one of the best covers of the series, it could be hiding some eerie details that only some fans might notice.

The body of the special-grade sorcerer was the key behind the cover's eerie details as the shadow on his forehead showcased his cruel future, the blood stains on his chest indicating his demise, and the placement of his katana indicating the sadness of his lover after his death. The cover told the tale of the sorcerer's cruel end to life.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring the hidden details of Yuta in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen volume cover

The cover of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28, untitled as of this article's publication, featured one of the strongest sorcerers, Yuta Okkotsu. The sorcerer was showcased in a grave state as he was covered in blood stains. The background of the cover photo was the image of Rika, Yuta's cursed technique.

While the cover already gives off an eerie aura, the disturbing feeling from it becomes evident after discovering the hidden details of it. Firstly, the blood stain on his chest resembles a heart that is half torn, hinting at the time when he was chopped into two pieces by the King of Curses.

Okkotsu Yuta and Rika as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Secondly, there is a shadow on Yuta's head, indicating the time, after getting chopped in two pieces, when he used Kenjaku's cursed technique and transferred his consciousness inside Gojo Satoru to fight the King of Curses.

Thirdly, the placement of his katana is the same as when Rika was holding him after he transferred his consciousness inside Gojo Satoru. Lastly, his sad expression on the cover is his sadness for his teacher, Gojo Satoru, whose body he had to use to fight Sukuna even after his death.

Yuta's sad tale in the final battle against Sukuna

Yuta vs Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Okkotsu Yuta entered the battlefield against Ryomen Sukuna after taking care of Kenjaku with the help of Takaba. During his fight, his cursed technique was also unveiled, which gave the King of Curses a run for his money. Unfortunately, he was eventually outsmarted by the King of Curses and was hit with the world-cutting slash.

This put him in a condition similar to Gojo Satoru and his chances of survival were minimal. So, he utilized Kenjaku's cursed technique, which he had copied earlier, and entered the battlefield as Gojo Satoru after transferring his consciousness to his teacher.

Yuta (Gojo) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Witnessing his original body dead, Rika took him into his arms and started crying. On the other hand, the second round of the strongest started with Yuta trying his best to utilize every move he learned through his teacher during their exchange training.

He eventually managed to land a Hollow Purple on Sukuna after utilizing Inumaki's cursed technique through a recorder phone. Unfortunately, Gojo's body gave out before long and he fell to the ground, which was his last appearance in the series.

