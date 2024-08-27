Zeno's biggest vulnerability in Dragon Ball may lie in his own nature and the story suggests it

Dragon Ball Super introduced the strongest being in the series and needless to say, it shocked the fans. Omni-King Zeno stands as the supreme ruler of all the Multiverse. It is said that there are 18 Universes in total, but at some point, Zeno destroyed 6 of them. He is deeply feared by the Gods of Destruction and like them, is accompanied by an Angel—in his case, the Grand Priest.

Given his immense powers and abilities, Zeno rightfully strikes fear into the hearts of those below him. But that also leads one to think—what is the Omni-King's weakness? When looked at closely, it seems like the series' story itself revealed Zeno's vulnerabilities and how one might be able to take him down.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Dragon Ball suggests that Zeno's weakness might be his own nature

Omni-King Zeno in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

To begin with, Zeno is a non-combat type God. Evidence of this was seen during the Tournament of Power when he lost track of battles between different fighters. For instance, Dyspo's speed was too great for him to follow, and he needed the GodPad to keep up.

Trending

Despite the abilities he possesses, he has never been shown in an actual fight. This could imply that a fighter quick enough might be able to approach and deal damage to Zeno. Since he presumably possesses no hand-to-hand combat skills, he might possibly be left defenseless.

However, the counter to this point is that Zeno could likely have immeasurable durability. That might be his highest stat among those he already possesses, which is why no one dares to try to do anything against him. Having infinite durability would imply that any damage dealt would be useless and thus, he could not be taken down all that easily.

Son Goku and Zeno in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Secondly, Zeno is quite literally a child. While it has not been explicitly mentioned, it is highly suggested that the Grand Priest handles him. The Angel is forever seen accompanying the Omni-King and explaining or conveying things to him. So in this sense, Zeno does seem to possess a child's thinking capacity and comprehension. Thus, he can be easily influenced or manipulated.

An example of this was seen when Goku unknowingly manipulated Zeno and got him to agree to hold the Tournament of Power. Moreover, he took a liking to Goku and the pair got along well, eventually becoming good friends. Understandably so, Zeno being the all-powerful being probably did get lonely. His powers, instilling fear in everyone, meant no one really approached him or befriended him.

But Goku was different, meaning he wasn't afraid of Zeno and approached him like any regular individual would, which is why he also took a liking to the Saiyan. Such could also be why the Grand Priest and his Angels are safe from Zeno's destruction, as the Grand Priest has managed to secure himself and the Angels in Zeno's good books, hence granting them special privileges.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback