5 Players who could turn the San Francisco Giants bullpen around

It's no secret that the San Francisco Giants' bullpen has pulled a Dr. Jeckyl and Mr.Hyde in the 2022 campaign. Last season's first-ranked 2.99 bullpen ERA has taken a significant downturn and is now has the 13th-worst bullpen ERA in 2022.

The Giants bullpen's 4.11 ERA on the season has played a large factor in losing numerous leads. Their recent series against the Atlanta Braves saw them get walked off a whopping three times in their last four games.

Regardless which direction the Giants go at the trade deadline, they are in dire need of reinforcements. With that said, here are five pitchers who could shore up the Giants bullpen.

Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics SP

Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics fields the ball and throws to first base for the out.

A large part of a team's bullpen success rides on how late their starters can pitch into games. This allows the bullpen to preserve its top arms. San Francisco starters are getting pulled early and often. This is exactly where Montas comes in. He bears a 3.21 ERA with 92 strikeouts through 89.2 innings.

To the Giants, Montas' most attractive statistic may be his second-highest innings pitched totals of 89.2IP. They could use a starter who's proven he can take on a heavy workload and last late into games. There are far too many bullpen games to San Francisco's credit to maintain season-long success.

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates RP

David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Pirates are in an all-out rebuild, which means players like David Bednar, who is signed through 2026, could bear a fruitful return. By the time his contract is up, the right-hander will be past the age of 30. That's right about the time the Pirates will be relevant if they can get a good return for Bednar in 2022.

In context, it doesn't make sense for Pittsburgh to hold onto such an arm through their rebuilding phase. Bednar's 1.30 ERA and 0.79 WHIP represents everything that is lacking in the San Francisco Giants bullpen. Couple that with his fantasy-esque 48 strikeouts in 34 innings and you have a lights-out pitcher to help you close out late inning games.

"David Bednar, 79MPH Expelliarmus Curveball" - Rob Friedman

For those who say one relief arm doesn't change things, I'll tell you why you're wrong. A single player may not right the ship single-handedly. However, one quality arm moves everyone else down the bullpen depth chart. That means not relying as much on McGee and Rogers, who have posted a dreadful 6.87 and 4.96 ERA, respectively. Contrary to popular belief, San Francisco has the prospect pool to accommodate such a trade.

Ian Kennedy, Arizona Diamondbacks RP

Though in his aged-37 season, Kennedy has proven to be a light in an otherwise bleak Arizona bullpen. His age, coupled with the state of the franchise, is likely to make him trade bait in the near future.

His respectable 3.55 ERA in a limited 25 innings pitched would be a welcomed sight in the latter innings for the San Francisco Giants. Given his age, he also comes with an affordable price tag for the organization to pull the trigger. Kennedy's additional veteran presence would be a welcome addition, especially if the likes of McGee and other veteran arms are on their way out.

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs C

Catcher Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs attempts to make a diving tag.

There's no doubt many contenders will be in on the bidding war for his services at the deadline. Being the most sought-after catcher on the market doesn't change the fact that his play-calling and framing ability are dire needs.

Goodro Catching @goodrocatching



This is complete pocket presence. Wilson’s pocket never turns away from the ball. Evidence of a fluid move. If Sano doesn’t swing, tough call for the umpire.

#catching #catchers Wilson Contreras - Chicago Cubs.This is complete pocket presence. Wilson's pocket never turns away from the ball. Evidence of a fluid move. If Sano doesn't swing, tough call for the umpire.

"Evidence of a fluid move. If Sano doesn't swing, tough call for the umpire" - Goodro Catching

Whether fans or analysts acknowledge it or not, Posey's defensive intuition behind the dish was a large part of the Giants' success on the mound. Defensively, the likes of Austin Wynns and Joey Bart have done an admirable job filling that hole, but it's still a hole nonetheless.

Posey was a catcher pitchers trusted in dropping the fingers. You scarcely saw a pitcher shake him off. Doing so often resulted in a mound visit. Even if a Contreras deal isn't in the cards, the Giants would be wise to at least inquire about his services. The need for his bat at the position also fills a double-edged void simultaneously.

Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers RP

Colorado Rockies v Detroit Tigers

Fulmer's contract expires in 2023. It could be an opportunity for the San Francisco Giants to pay pennies on the dollar. With the Tigers looking for future assets in exchange for the 29-year-old, he could perfectly anchor the Giant's struggling pen. His 2.16 ERA is the dependability that's been lacking in the late innings for the Orange Men.

Resolving the San Francisco Giants bullpen woes

San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals

It's no coincidence that the Giants have posted dreadful bullpen numbers in the wake of Posey's retirement. That's not to discount the admirable work his replacements have done in his absence. The bottom line is Buster was an unspoken leader and borderline player/manager to the San Francisco Giants' clubhouse.

A good start to resolve their bullpen woes would be to give their relievers some rest. Whatever move the San Francisco Giants make at the deadline, it must address the bullpen workload and shortcomings.

