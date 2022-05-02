Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will be home to face the Atlanta Braves on Monday. The Mets enter Monday's game having just defeated the Phillies to win their seventh consecutive series to open the year, improving to 16-6. The Braves, meanwhile, lost the last two games of their series against Texas on the road, dropping to 10-13 on the year.

The Mets will send out righty Chris Bassitt to the hill. Bassitt pitched 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball against the Cardinals in his last outing. He currently holds a 2.25 ERA and is striking out hitters at the highest rate of his career. The 2021 All-Star is averaging 9.8 K's per nine innings, up from his career mark of 8.2. He'll face an underperforming Braves lineup that is hitting just .227 while ranking 16th in runs scored. However, they have shown their power this season, clubbing 28 homers, good for the third-most in the majors. Bassitt does a good job of keeping the ball on the ground, so Atlanta's bats might have a hard time putting up runs.

For the Braves, they'll hand the ball to their ace Max Fried, who pitched six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Cubs in his last start. Fried carries a 3.00 ERA and 2.25 FIP, building off of his excellent previous two seasons. He'll be up against a tough Mets lineup that has the second-highest batting average and sixth-highest run total in the league. A couple of weeks ago, Fried dominated a tough Dodgers lineup on the road, so he's no stranger to the big stage. Look for the Braves' lefty to have his best stuff Monday night in the series opener.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Date & Time: Monday, May 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -102 -1.5 (+168) Over 6.5 (-114) New York Mets -116 +1.5 (-205) Under 6.5 (-106)

The Mets have won their last five series openers, but the Braves are 7-3 in the last ten meetings. This Braves team doesn't look as strong as they were a year ago, but they certainly have the talent to start going on a run. They've dropped five of their last seven on the road, but they've won 20 of their last 32 with Max Fried starting.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Best Picks

Braves' outfielder Travis Demeritte has been on fire recently, and he's six for his last 14, including a home run and a double.

Atlanta Braves @Braves INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN



Travy D clears all three and slides in safely for an in-the-park home run!



#ForTheA | @tdemeritte11 INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUNTravy D clears all three and slides in safely for an in-the-park home run! 🚨 INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN 🚨Travy D clears all three and slides in safely for an in-the-park home run! 💨⚡️#ForTheA | @tdemeritte11 https://t.co/3MdpDmsgCp

"...Travy D clears all three and slides in safely for an in-the-park home run! - @ Atlanta Braves

Even though he hits toward the bottom of Atlanta's lineup, expect him to ride his hot streak and get at least one hit Monday.

Pick: Travis Demeritte Over 0.5 Hits (-110)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets have been hot lately, having won their last five of seven, but they'll have a tougher time Monday against stud pitcher Max Fried. This season the Mets are 2-3 against lefty starters, and that record drops to 4-10 overall, dating back to last year. Look for the Mets' streak of five straight series-opening wins to come to a close Monday in a tight, low-scoring National League East battle.

Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-102) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-125)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt