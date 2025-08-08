Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 8, MLB 2025

The LA Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, for the first of three games set to take place at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. Both teams come into this game having enjoyed excellent seasons so far, occupying top spot in the NL West and AL East, respectively.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Friday's series opener.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is 2025 All-Star Clayton Kershaw, who has been solid this season, boasting a 5-2 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 42 total strikeouts. Offensively, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages are the main men for LA.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays - Source: Getty

For the Blue Jays, veteran Max Scherzer takes the mound. On paper, Scherzer has fared slightly worse than his counterpart this season, with a 2-1 record, along with a 4.39 ERA and 44 total strikeouts. At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger have enjoyed success for the Blue Jays.

This pitching matchup between two future Hall of Famers leans slightly towards the hosts, based on this season's stats, and LA should be able to kick off this series with an important win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -132, Toronto Blue Jays +112

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+143), Toronto +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175), Under 7.5 (+142)

Injury report

Dodgers injuries:

Tommy Edman: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Kiké Hernández: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Hyeseong Kim: 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Tanner Scott: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kirby Yates: 15-day IL (Back)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (Knee)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Blue Jays injuries:

Andrés Giménez: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (Ankle)

Nick Sandlin: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Bowden Francis: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Anthony Santander: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)

George Springer: 7-day IL (Head)

Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (Knee)

Expert's picks

Having lost their last game on the road, the hosts should come into this one motivated to return to winning ways, and the way the pitching matchup is shaping up gives them a great chance of doing so, though it will likely not be a blowout win by any means.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -132

Run Line: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175)

