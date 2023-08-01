Josh Hader trade rumors: San Diego Padres being 'unpredictable' in dealing the pitcher, teams believe closer will stay put

The San Diego Padres find themselves in a unique situation as the MLB trade deadline approaches, with uncertainty surrounding their stance as buyers or sellers. Despite being five and a half games away from the final playoff spot in the National League, they still have a roster packed with star players, including the standout closer, Josh Hader.

Despite the Padres not living up to their expectations this season, they still have a team stacked with talent.

Where could Josh Hader be traded to?

Josh Hader has been a force to be reckoned with this season, boasting an impressive 0.95 ERA in 40 appearances, making him one of the best relief arms in the league. Considering their current position, the Padres could potentially secure a substantial return in a trade deal involving Hader.

Multiple reporters have speculated on a possible package that the Atlanta Braves could offer in exchange for the talented closer. He suggested that the Braves could give up right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver and shortstop Vaughn Grissom as part of the deal.

The Braves could offer AJ Smith-Shawver and Vaugn Grissom as part of a trade package for Josh Hader.

Smith-Shawver, one of the Braves' top pitching prospects, has shown promise, and although he has experienced some ups and downs, he possesses the potential to become a formidable force in MLB. Grissom, on the other hand, was the Braves' top prospect before his MLB call-up and has demonstrated his abilities in limited games at the major league level.

The Padres' needs include consistent offensive production in the middle of the infield and a quality bullpen arm, both of which could be addressed with this potential trade. While Josh Hader is set to hit free agency after the season, getting two top prospects in return would still be a reasonable and valuable outcome for the Padres.

The Padres could use consistent offensive production and players that could help them achieve future success.

As the trade deadline looms, the future of Josh Hader and the San Diego Padres' approach will continue to be a topic of speculation. While several teams could benefit from acquiring the star closer, the Padres hold the key to determining whether Hader will remain with the team or take his impressive talent elsewhere.

