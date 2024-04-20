"Keeping me in my delulu lover girl era" - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie gushes over Taylor Swift's latest album drop

Taylor Swift's new album has been a huge hit, and it's safe to say that Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, is also a fan. Josie has been in the news regularly this year due to her modeling shoots for photographers and some big brands but still finds the time to keep her followers up to date on her daily life.

That was the case on Saturday when Canseco took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of clips of her vibing to Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

"T Swift keeping me in my delulu lover girl era."

Josie Canseco's IG Stories

For those unaware, "delulu" is an online term for being delusional, often used hyperbolically. Swift appears to have captured the imagination of millions, with her new album bringing masses of fans out to discuss her lyrics and potential hidden meanings in her songs.

Josie Canseco graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar in March

Josie Canseco has had a big 2024, with the highlight of the year arguably being on the front cover of Harper's Bazaar in March. Canseco announced the news on her IG:

"🤯🤯 March Harper’s cover! Thank you to this amazing team for bringing it all together💛."

This was a milestone for Canseco, who told Maxim in 2023 that her career goals were to work with Vogue or Chanel.

While speaking to Maxim, Canseco also hit back at the theory that she had been helped by being the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco. She said that her agency believed in her and invested in her future, which she worked hard for:

“My agency believed in me and was fronting me for rent and pocket money for my first two years of my career, so when I’d get paid from jobs they’d recoup that. Eventually I had built a clientele, and I was out of debt with (the agency) and could afford to not stay in those anymore.

"Regardless how rough those apartments could be, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I met some amazing women. And luckily, I got along with most of them.”

With Canseco's career on a good trajectory in 2024, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for her.

