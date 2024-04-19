Is Alchemy about Travis Kelce? NFL fans and Swifties split over Taylor Swift's new song

Has Travis Kelce officially made his way into one of Taylor Swift's songs? That is the debate that has been taking place on social media on Friday. Swift's latest album. "The Tortured Poet's Department" was released at midnight and fans were treated to a double album release.

Fans now have a theory that the song titled "Alchemy" is a reference to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The song mentions football references, such as "touchdown," "greatest of the league" and even a reference to their postgame meet-ups.

There are some doubters though who question if the song is in fact about Kelce. Some believe that the song was written before the couple met last summer and perhaps could be about Matty Healy, Swift's former boyfriend and the lead singer of "The 1975."

Here are some of Swifties' opinions on the new song "Alchemy":

Despite the choice of lyrics and various references to the National Football League, football and Kelce, some loyal Swifties were still conflicted. Some fans on X said that if one listens closely enough, Swift is actually about a previous relationship and not about her current romance with Kelce.

"I need swifites to comprehend that the alchemy is NOT about Travis Kelce. like please im begging you to actually listen to what she is saying," one fan debated.

"We'll all remember where we were when we realized The Alchemy was about Travis Kelce," another fan wrote.

"Can’t stop laughing at people being more willing to think Travis Kelce, professional athlete known for his work ethic, did heroin than to think The Alchemy is about someone else," one fan questioned.

Despite the back-and-forth banter on X on who the "Alchemy" is actually about, Travis Kelce is still the overwhelming consensus. One fan predicted that there would be endless videos about Kelce set to the new song. Others said that they were anxiously awaiting a love song about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and can't believe Taylor Swift actually gave a nod to him.

The debate continues and unless Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce confirm or deny, Swifties are going to continue voicing their thoughts.

"Tiktok is about to be flooded with 100 thousand football edits of Travis Kelce running in slow motion to The Alchemy," one social media user said.

"if you had told me yesterday that The Alchemy was about travis kelce of all people i would’ve laughed in your face," another fan said.

"Everyone's jokes about what a Travis Kelce love song would sound like actually ended up in the Alchemy," a fan said.

Nick Saban's daughter shares thoughts on Taylor Swift's new song

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban was one of millions of fans who began listening to Taylor Swift's new album "The Tortured Poet's Department" shortly after its midnight release.

Kristen Saban took to X shortly after 1:00 AM EST on Friday morning and asked her followers if they felt "The Alchemy" was about Travis Kelce? She added the emoji to show tears in her eyes.

"Did we just get our first love song about Travis on The Alchemy!?!?!"

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a possible song about the Chiefs tight end since they confirmed their relationship in September 2023. Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her former and current significant others and it appears this new album is no different.