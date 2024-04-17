Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift 'supporting' New Heights at Coachella after power couple's viral music festival appearance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went viral for their appearance at Coachella. Swift, usually the performer in these situations, was accompanying her boyfriend in the stands as the two enjoyed the music. It was yet another huge outing for the two, and Jason Kelce couldn't help but ask about it.

Jason said via the New Heights podcast (1 hour 12 minute mark):

"We know who you went with, saw the pictures, we know who you went with."

Travis responded quickly:

"She was supporting the New Heights!"

Jason replied by saying that it paid dividends for their merchandise:

"She is a big New Heights supporter. Sold out the green hat real quick."

Travis said that the hat was a good one, especially in the green shade that Swift went viral for wearing. Despite the famous people at Coachella, Swift and Kelce might have stolen the show.

Travis Kelce opens up on why he and Taylor Swift didn't go backstage

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were both at Coachella, but they were not there in the capacity they might otherwise go to music shows. They didn't go behind the scenes and instead experienced it as perhaps the most famous fans in the stands.

Taylor Swift was at Coachella with Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce said:

"I expected you guys to be backstage, like, mostly with the musicians, right? But seemed like you guys were in the crowd."

Travis explained why the couple spent their time in the crowd rather than back safely behind the stage:

"I like to see it from the fans' perspective, 'cause I am. I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows. I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans."

It provided the couple with a unique experience that they otherwise couldn't have had.

