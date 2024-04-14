SPOTTED: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift make Coachella debut as power couple steal the show during Ice Spice, Bleachers' set

Travis Kelce's spring rest is nearing its end, and he decided to savor it in the most fun way possible. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and his multi-platinum pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift attended the Coachella music festival with in Indio, California on Saturday night.

In the clips below, the two can be seen happily and excitedly dancing to songs by rapper Ice Spice and EDM group Jungle:

They were also just off-stage stage during Bleachers' performance (Swift is a noted friend of band frontman Jack Antonoff):

Designer of Travis Kelce's first Taylor Swift date outfit speaks up on collaborating with the tight end

It has been nearly seven months since Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift first became a public issue - as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears on September 24.

On that fateful day, Kelce had quite the outfit when entering and exiting the stadium - a white denim jacket with blue splotch designs and matching jeans that evoked her fifth studio album 1989.

Created by KidSuper Studio and initially titled "The Bedroom Painting”, it was eventually renamed as the star-studded relationship grew stronger and more visible. But speaking to PEOPLE recently at a gala, brand founder Colm Dillane said that at the time, he did not think much of it:

“We did not think it was going to be taken seriously. We thought everyone would assume we had obviously changed it, but wow did it go absolutely viral and become quite a moment, which was cool.”

But as it turns out, this is not the three-time Super Bowl champion's first time working with the designer. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, he bore a designer Louis Vuitton look.

Still, the two would not meet until Kelce was named a co-host on Saturday Night Live in 2023 (the promo images have him wearing KidSuper). Dillane recalls:

“I was with him and (Jason), and they are way bigger than they look on TV. He's hilarious and super down to earth and just seems to be very much enjoying life."

Overall, he sees similarities between himself and his collaborator:

“He's down to experiment and mess around and try new things. I think he's realized (that) being yourself and being a fun person kind of works, and he's so charming. Him having good style also reflects his good personality — and then luckily he's good at football."

But what about Swift? He says he has never met her, but he did come close a few times:

“I was Taylor Swift for Halloween. I wore a Taylor Swift [costume] and then my girlfriend wore the Travis Kelce look. Then for my birthday, we were playing all of Taylor Swift songs, and then I had a band that covered it.”

Travis Kelce is not the only athlete to have worn Dillane's designs: soccer legend Ronaldinho Gaucho modeled them at his fall show in Paris in January.