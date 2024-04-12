Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift to stay at members-only Madison Club for private Coachella experience: Daily Mail report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are hoping to get away from the public eye, at least for a few fleeting moments. According to the Daily Mail, via Cosmopolitan, the couple will be staying in a semi-private members-only Madison Club area at Coachella.

"Not just anyone can stay there," an insider claimed. This will allow the couple to relax away from prying eyes. Travis Kelce was seemingly partially drawn to the club because it offers a golf course in the desert, per US Weekly via Cosmopolitan.

The two won't be "too far" from Coachella, offering plenty of convenience for the two enjoying a break from the spotlight. Swift is on break from her Eras tour until May and Kelce is enjoying the early part of the NFL offseason.

Travis Kelce chugs beer in live New Heights performance

Travis Kelce at Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer via Pennlive, the partying began before his departure to Coachella and in front of thousands. The Chiefs tight end was spotted chugging beer and spiking the can as he and his brother seemingly wrapped up college for the final time at an appearance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The two had already earned degrees. Travis Kelce earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies and Jason Kelce earned a degree in marketing. However, both had missed their graduation ceremonies. On Thursday, the two made up for that as the University of Cincinnati President showed up to hand over the diplomas in what essentially was the two's personal commencement ceremony.

Put simply, between the Super Bowl win, Jason's retirement, and the partying in between, it has been a busy couple of months for the family.

Travis Kelce's QB's comments on new change for wife

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn't the only one soaking in the offseason. Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's quarterback, posted a reaction on social media to his wife Brittany swapping out blonde hair for red. According to Marca, the new hair change was met with a lone heart emoji.

Brittany Mahomes changes hair color - Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

The hair change is a big departure for Brittany Mahomes, who has kept a blonde color for seemingly her entire life. However, Patrick Mahomes' wife's new hair color serves as a split from matching similar hair colors with her new friend Taylor Swift.