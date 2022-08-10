Meet the latest MLB sensation: San Francisco Giants closer Camilio Doval is quietly having a superstar caliber season 

Camilio Doval is an emerging MLB superstar who is widely overlooked mainly because of the state of the San Francisco Giants. It's amazing how diamonds get overlooked when a player's team is buried in the standings. That’s precisely the case for San Francisco's star closer, Camilo Doval.

Still considered a rookie for tossing below 50 innings last season, the 25-year old rookie's 58 strikeouts through 46 innings have somehow escaped MLB recognition.

His 2.93 ERA reflects the dominance of his strikeout totals. Combing his 2021 totals with the current season, Doval has a sub-3 ERA with 95 strikeouts through 73 innings.

Yet there has been little acknowledgment on MLB's behalf of his All-Star caliber numbers.

The San Francisco Giants' unsung hero

The main reason Camilio Doval is sneaking under the radar is his team's failure to give him more opportunities to showcase his talent. Amid their 5-12 record since the All-Star break, there has been little to no need for his services up until last night.

It's easy to overlook a closer on a losing team. A look at the stats tells you that he'd be a widely-renowned closer on any of the top teams in the MLB.

However, he opened the eyes of the baseball world by ending Monday night's contest with a Josh Bell whiff at a 103MPH fastball.

That sealed a 1-0 shutout for the San Francisco Giants. It couldn't have come in a more clunch situation for the Giants who are desperate to claw into the wild-card race.

Pair Camilio Doval's high-80s to low-90s changeup with his late-90's to 100mph sinker and you have 3 high-velocity pitches who compliment one another. His sinker mimics his fastball before the bottom falls out of it. The contrasts below are a testament to the velocity, movement, and cut that come together to make all his pitches equally effective.

As demonstrated, his sinker is no less effective even when the location is up over the fat part of the plate. That's the epitome of a high-quality pitch when it's a swing-through no matter where you throw it.

Due to his usage, the gem closer won't garner the attention of names such as Atlanta Braves Michael Harris and Ace rookie Spencer Strider. But Doval's top quality stuff on all three of his complimentary pitches deserves MLB-wide recognition.

On a winning team, his 46 innings workload would've likely doubled, exceeding far beyond the 50-inning minimum required to register in the rookie rankings. Though he'll long surpass that by season's end, reaching those totals by the All-Star break would've perhaps given him more All-Star consideration.

Is Camilio Doval the next superstar MLB Closer?

After a limited sample size in 2021, Camilio Doval has followed that up by elevating his play to another level in 2022. Currently sporting a 2.93 ERA and a K/9 of 11.3, the rising MLB star is looking every bit as elite as advertised. Unfortunately for Camilio, his superb appearance against the heart of the Padres' lineup is slightly overshadowed by the Frair's recent offensive struggles.

Another unfortunate circumstance for Doval is the San Francisco Giants' failure to give their fire-hurling stud more leads to render his services necessary. Doval's 18th-ranked 15 saves are a very limited sample size that directly reflects his team's struggles rather than his own. There's still time for an unlikely turnaround. But the clock is ticking on the San Francisco Giants, who sit 6.5 GB of the final wild-card spot.

