There are a lot of really good third basemen in the MLB right now. It is one of the deepest positions in baseball with stars on a lot of teams. MLB Network asked fans which one was the best in baseball from a list of:

Alex Bregman

Austin Riley

DJ LeMahieu

Eugenio Suarez

Jean Segura

Jose Ramirez

Josh Donaldson

Justin Turner

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Luis Urias

Manny Machado

Matt Chapman

Max Muncy

Nolan Arenado

Rafael Devers

Ryan McMahon

Yandy Diaz

Yoan Moncada

Naturally, fans have their own opinions on which of these stars is the best in baseball. They are all really good third baseman, but there can only really be one named the best.

Many MLB fans are incredulous at the list or incredulous that it's even a question being posed to them.

DodgerDude® @1000VinScully @MLBNetwork Devers and Machado can't both play 3B? And Arenado is #1.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @MLBNetwork most of these guys play all over the infield, gotta pick the ones who just play 3rd base only. so that's Manny, Bregman and Evan Longoria

logan @Barrelldelphia @MLBNetwork Not listing Bohm is so wild lolll the Philly media hate continues

Phillies Enjoyer 💫 @PhilliesEnjoyer

2: Arenado

3: Ramirez

Phillies Enjoyer 💫 @PhilliesEnjoyer

2: Arenado

3: Ramirez

it really is just 1A, 1B, and 1C lol @MLBNetwork 1: Machado

Andy @Redbird_Winner

2. Machado

3. JRam

4. Devers

5. Bergman

6. Riley

7. Chapman

Andy @Redbird_Winner

2. Machado

3. JRam

4. Devers

5. Bergman

6. Riley

7. Chapman

8. Hayes @MLBNetwork 1. Arenado

Three names routinely popped up amongst the fans: Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. That's for good reason as each of them is one of the best players in baseball, let alone third basemen.

Arenado and Machado had excellent years and were both named MVP finalists in the NL. The AL was a little deeper or else Ramirez might have been one, too.

As it stands, he led the Cleveland Guardians to a division title when they were supposed to be one of baseball's worst teams.

Who were MLB's top third basemen in 2022?

Defining "best" is extremely difficult, especially in a sport where there are so many different facets of the game. There are excellent defenders and offensive powerhouses and some third basemen who do a little of both.

Nolan Arenado was one of the league's best third basemen

Based on fWAR, which is one of the best value stats the league has, these were MLB's best last season:

Manny Machado, 7.4 Nolan Arenado, 7.3 Jose Ramirez, 6.2 Austin Riley, 5.5 Alex Bregman, 5.5 Rafael Devers, 4.9 Matt Chapman, 4.1 Eugenio Suarez, 4.1 Yandy Diaz, 3.8 Ryan McMahon, 3.1

There were a lot of really good third basemen last year, but it's hard to argue against Machado, Arenado or Ramirez, who were exceptional last season. Will they keep it up in 2023?

