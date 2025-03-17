After Shohei Ohtani’s HR electrifies the crowd, Mookie Betts highlights major atmosphere difference between Japanese and US ballparks

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers squad are in Tokyo, Japan, preparing to take on the Chicago Cubs to kick-start the 2025 MLB season.

With Game One of the series scheduled for March 18, the two sides are warming up by playing exhibition games against NPB teams. So far, the Dodgers have played against the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers.

In the game against the Giants, which took place on Saturday, superstar Shohei Ohtani gave the fans located in right field a special souvenir, hitting a two-run homer, which eventually inspired his side to a 5-1 win on the day.

Reflecting on the electric atmosphere in the ballpark when Ohtani hit his latest home run, Mookie Betts spoke about how the experience of playing in Japanese stadiums was different from playing back home.

"It's hard to kind of explain. [When] They (Japanese fans) are watching the game, every time somebody hits the the ball it's like 'Ohh'. Every single time. [For] Punch outs, there's a lot of clapping and what not." Mookie Betts said, via MLB Network

"No real heckling. No real heckling going on, everybody's just kind of appreciating and watching the game, which is a nice change of pace." Betts added

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts offers key update on Mookie Betts' fitness ahead of opening day

Despite plenty of excitement surrounding the Dodgers' opening day against the Chicago Cubs, there is also quite a lot of concern surrounding superstar Mookie Betts' participation in the two games.

Betts is reportedly suffering from an illness that has limited his ability to play and take part in workouts with the team. As a result, Betts has missed both exhibition games in Tokyo so far.

Talking about his assessment of the situation so far, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts offered a key update on Betts' fitness.

"He (Mookie Betts) has been really sick, lost some weight, so we were trying to get him hydrated. Really showed some fatigue, understandably so. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow. He should be here for the workout. We'll try to do a little more tomorrow." Dave Roberts said, via Yahoo Sports.

Just like his approach with other Dodgers players in the past, Roberts seems to be in no mood to rush Betts back to action, and will only send him out if he is 100% fit.

With a long season to come, fans will agree with Roberts' approach, as the Dodgers, who are looking to win another World Series title, will need their best players fit and firing for the long term.

