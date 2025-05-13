Braves legend Chipper Jones drops blunt verdict on Barry Bonds vs. Shohei Ohtani debate

After one of the most extraordinary individual seasons in 2024, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is seen by many fans as the greatest MLB player of all time.
Taking Ohtani's two-way abilities into account, analyst Ben Verlander wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that his vote for the GOAT debate went to the Japanese star.
According to Braves legend Chipper Jones, however, seven-time NL MVP Barry Bonds trumps Ohtani in that regard, due to his outstanding defense and base running in addition to his incredible hitting ability.
"May wanna check those gold gloves and stolen base numbers on Bonds…..he was a bit more than ‘just’ a hitter. I hear where ur coming from on Ohtani, but he doesn’t pitch enough and doesn’t play a position on D to be in the [GOAT] convo yet IMO." Chipper Jones wrote, replying to Ben Verlander's original post
Playing as a left fielder, Bonds won eight Gold Gloves in his career. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, has only played as a DH since he joined the Dodgers and is expected to pitch for the team for the first time this season.
Barry Bonds' former teammate claims Shohei Ohtani's hitting ability in clutch situations is 'unlike anything he's ever seen'
Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, also played alongside Barry Bonds back when he was on the books of the San Francisco Giants in 2007.
As reported by insider Bob Nightengale via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 10, Roberts talked about Ohtani's one quality that is "unlike anything he has ever seen" in his career so far.
"Between him and Barry Bonds, they’re the two best players I’ve ever seen. I played with Barry. But what Shohei Ohtani does in the clutch, I’ve never seen anything like what he does in the clutch.” Roberts said
Though Barry Bonds has a massive advantage over Shohei Ohtani in terms of All-Star selections and MVP awards, the Japanese star can stake his claim in other categories with his two-way prowess.
Also, Ohtani won his first World Series ring in 2024, a feat Bonds never achieved.