  "Can never hate Shohei Ohtani" - Fans gush over as Dodgers' star and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. share laughs mid-World Series Game 1

"Can never hate Shohei Ohtani” - Fans gush over as Dodgers’ star and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. share laughs mid-World Series Game 1

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:12 GMT
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty

Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers locked horns with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the World Series on Friday, which took place at the Rogers Center.

Even though this was the biggest game of the season for both teams, Ohtani and Guerrero were able to set their rivalry aside, sharing a laugh near first base in the midst of the game.

A clip of their interaction later made it to X.

Reacting, several fans gushed over the wholesome moment, commending Shohei Ohtani's positive attitude in the process.

"No matter which team you root, you can never hate Shohei 😭 This man is so unserious all the time 😂" a fan wrote
"I’m a Jays fan but I can’t fathom how anyone couldn’t love this guy. Greatest baseball player of all time and seems like a genuinely funny, nice, down-to-earth dude" another fan commented
"Obligated to hate him, but I hope he never loses his joy for the game." another fan replied
"After this series, even if the jays win, I’m buying an Ohtani jersey. The dude is just a good sport + he’s the best baseball player of all time." another fan responded
"Giggling with Vladdy I cannot hate this man." another fan shared
"lol he’s hilarious… him and Vladdy both are gems" another fan posted

Despite a Shohei Ohtani home run, the LA Dodgers ended up losing game 1 of the World Series

Though the Toronto Blue Jays have home field advantage for the World Series, the LA Dodgers entered game 1 on Friday as slight favorites to come out on top, with ace Blake Snell set to take the mound for the visitors.

The early exchanges of the game definitely justified that status, as the Dodgers scored the first two runs in the second and third inning of the fixture to establish dominance. However, the Blue Jays evened things with one swing of Daulton Varsho' bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Then, the hosts blew the game wide open with a massive nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers did their best to respond, with Shohei Ohtani hitting a two run home run in the top of the seventh inning, but it turned out to be too little too late for the visitors.

Shohei Ohtani in action against the Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty
Shohei Ohtani in action against the Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty

Now, Shohei Ohtani and company will be hoping to bring themselves back to level terms on Saturday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who impressively pitched a full game agaisnt the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS will be taking the mound for the Dodgers, while Kevin Gausman will start for the Blue Jays.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

