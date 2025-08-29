"Getting more than Wilson Contreras is a joke" - Fans displeased with MLB's punishment for Mariners star Victor Robles

Two controversial incidents involving big league stars Victor Robles (Seattle Mariners) and Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals) unfolded over the past month.Robles' incident took place as he was making a rehab appearance at triple-A level on August 17. Losing his cool as he was hit by starter Joey Estes, Robles flung his bat at the pitcher in a fit of rage, leading to an immediate ejection. Even on the way out, the Dominican appeared to be livid, and had to be restrained by teammates.Contreras' incident, on the other hand, occured when the Cardinals took on the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 25. Batting in the bottom of the seventh, the first baseman reacted angrily to being called out on strikes by umpire Derek Thomas. After allegedly making another derogatory comment from the dugout, Contreras was ejected from the game, leaving the Venezuelan enraged.Reacting to the ejection, Willson Contreras spiked his helmet into the turf, and flung his bat backward, which ended up hitting the Cardinals' hitting coach, Brant Brown, on the arm. Then, he threw his shin guard and a bucket of gum onto the diamond.By way of punishment, Robles was handed a ten-game suspension, while Contreras was suspended for six games. After an appeal, Robles' managed to reduce his suspension to seven games, as Jomboy Media reported via Instagram on Friday.&quot;Victor Robles’ suspension has been reduced to seven games after an appeal&quot; the post read View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany fans, who were of the opinion that Contreras' actions were much more serious than that of Robles, voiced their displeasure with the Mariners star's sentence in the comments.&quot;Still getting more than Wilson Contrerras is a joke&quot; a fan commented&quot;Absolutely bullshit that he got more games than Contreras when Contreras threw his bat at the ump and wasn’t hit 3 times by the same player. wtf&quot; another fan wroteScreenshots of fans' comments on Instagram.com (Images from - Instagram.com/@jomboymedia)&quot;LAME&quot; another fan replied&quot;League is a joke&quot; another fan respondedScreenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@jomboymedia)&quot;wtf bruh.&quot; another fan postedScreenshot of a fan's comment on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@jomboymedia)Victor Robles will return to Mariners lineup in Atlanta on September 6Victor Robles' ammended suspension will now see him miss the Mariners' next two series against the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, clearing him to come back into the lineup as the team head to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sept.6.Victor Robles in action against the San Diego Padres - Source: GettyCurrently in the top three of the AL wildcard standings, with a three-game advantage over the fourth-placed Kansas City Royals, fans will be hoping Robles and co. can close out the season strongly to secure only their fourth playoff appearance since the turn of the century.