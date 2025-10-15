  • home icon
  "Give Bryce Harper the golden middle finger" - Phillies fans slam $330M superstar for postseason flop despite Gold Glove nomination

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 22:26 GMT
Since signing a thirteen-year, $330 million contract to join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, superstar Bryce Harper has earned himself two All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, an NLCS MVP award, three Silver Slugger awards, and several other notable honors.

The 32-year-old might also be about to win his first ever Gold Glove, as the Phillies took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce Harper has been named as a finalist for the prestigious prize.

"Congrats, 3️⃣ Bryce has been named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award!" the Phillies posted to Instagram
Reacting to the news, several fans were quick to bring up Harper's underwhelming performances at the plate in the NLDS against the LA Dodgers. In the 15 at-bats he got during the crucial series, Harper only managed a total of three hits, none of which were home runs or RBIs. As a result, yet another postseason came to a heartbreaking end for the Phillies.

"Give him the golden middle finger courtesy of Philly fans 🖕🏼" a fan wrote
"Certainly not going to be up for any clutch hitting awards" another fan commented
Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@phillies)
"Well, it’s definitely not the golden bat award" another fan replied
"If there were awards for choke artistry, he would always be first 🏆" another fan responded
Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@phillies)
"Coming from a Philly fan, he has lost his “clutch” title and is starting to win the golden choke artist award" another fan shared
"Wish he had a golden bat" another fan posted
Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Images from - Instagram.com/@phillies)

"It's not fun" - Bryce Harper reflects on another missed opportunity after the Phillies are eliminated from the postseason

Speaking to the press shortly after the Phillies were eliminated from the postseason, Bryce Harper reflected on another missed opportunity for himself and his teammates.

"Every time you get into spring training, that's the plan (winning the World Series). I know fans are upset, I know the city's upset. Obviously, it's warranted. We're upset in here as well, our daily life is Philly baseball. This is our family in here, this is what we do."
"We want to win for not just ourselves, but for everybody that watches us play. I've lost many games in the playoffs, and it's not fun. I want it more than probably a lot of people. Obviously, I want to hold that trophy," Bryce Harper said [4:47]
For now, Bryce Harper and company will look to rest and regroup in the offseason, before preparing to challenge for the World Series yet again in 2026.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
