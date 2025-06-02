HOFer David Ortiz warns Red Sox against ‘messing up’ Rafael Devers with position change idea

For pretty much the entirety of the 2025 season, Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers has been at the heart of plenty of drama related to his position on the team.

Originally a third baseman, Devers was initially asked to transition into a role as a DH to make way for incoming Gold Glover Alex Bregman. Just as it appeared Devers was getting used to his new responsibility, tragedy struck as first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury. As a result, the organization subsequently asked Devers to return to the infield to play in Casas' stead, leading to further uproar from the Dominican.

Speaking to the press about the whole situation, Red Sox legend David Ortiz appeared to side with Rafael Devers, claiming the club should not risk 'messing up' the 28-year-old's good performances, as he was appearing to settle into life as a DH.

A video of Ortiz's take was later uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by insider Rob Bradford.

"Rafael Devers is doing great, as we asked him to do. Moving from third base, I thought he was going to have a hard time as a DH, because when you're not hitting, it's like you're not doing anything." David Ortiz said.

"He had a rough start the first couple of weeks, but then, he's killed it. You don't want to mess that [momentum] up, you know." Ortiz added.

Despite starting the season relatively slowly, Rafael Devers is currently one of the Red Sox's most productive hitters, boasting a .286 batting average with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

David Ortiz goes on to say he would have mad himself 'available for anything' if he was in Rafael Devers' place

Though David Ortiz appears to advocate for playing Rafael Devers from an efficiency standpoint, the ten-time All-Star goes on to claim he would have reacted differently as a player if he were in Devers' situation, later in the same clip.

"Casas went down. If I was him (Rafael Devers), I would put myself available for anything, but that's just me," David Ortiz said. "He was a third baseman that was asked to be a DH, now all of a sudden you want him to play first base. I guess you have to give him some time to learn. I think he should just think about what is better for the organization, him at first or him as a DH, and go from there."

Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. (Credits: Getty)

As Boston looks to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021, fans will be hoping both the Red Sox and Devers can arrive at a solution that suits both parties sooner rather than later.

