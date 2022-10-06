How to Watch MLB Wild Card 2022 Games: Times, Dates, and Broadcast Info

The most exciting time of the baseball calendar has arrived. After a grueling 162-game regular season schedule, the table is set for the MLB postseason. The twelve remaining teams will compete for the illustrious 2022 World Series Crown.

The playoffs begin on Friday, October 7 with four Wild Card games. The Tampa Bay Rays travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians. The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Seattle Mariners at The Rogers Centre.

In National League action, the Philadelphia Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals. The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres.

BLima @BLima790 These MLB 3 game series in the Wild Card Round are going to be WILD. #Postseason These MLB 3 game series in the Wild Card Round are going to be WILD. #Postseason

When and where you can watch the MLB Wild Card games

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians

The first Wild Card game begins at 12:07pm Eastern Time. The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. American League Cy Young contender Shane McClanahan is set to go toe-to-toe with Guardians ace Shane Bieber.

"Lock it in" - Tampa Bay Rays

Nationally, the game will be broadcast on ESPN, as well as streaming on MLB.TV. For local Cleveland fans, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes. For Tampa Bay, it will be broadcast on Bally Sports Sun.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies

The second MLB Wild Card game of the day will take place in St. Louis. Albert Pujols and the Cardinals welcome Bryce Harper and the Phillies to Busch Stadium. The opening pitch is currently set for 2:07pm Eastern Time. Zach Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies. The Cardinals have yet to announce their game 1 starter.

Cujo🗯️ @cujoknows Hate to say it fellas, but the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals seriously feel like a team of destiny. Hate to say it fellas, but the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals seriously feel like a team of destiny.

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Game 2 and Game 3 (if needed) will be shown on ESPN2. They will also be streamed on MLB.TV.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Seattle Mariners

The third Wild Card game of the day will see some of the most exciting young players in the league going head-to-head. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will face Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. The game will take place in Toronto at 4:07pm Eastern Time. Alek Manoah takes the mound for Toronto, while Luis Castillo gets the start for Seattle.

theScore Bet @theScoreBet The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Alek Manoah on Friday night. The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Alek Manoah on Friday night. 👀 https://t.co/D0ygs6ItWn

The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet in Canada. It will also be streaming on MLB.TV.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres

The final game of Friday's MLB Wild Card festivities will see the New York Mets host the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Game 1 will feature a superstar pitching duel between the Mets' Max Scherzer and San Diego's Yu Darvish.

"The New York Mets have won 100 game for the first time in 34 years (1988 season)" - GENY Mets Report

The opening pitch is set for 8:07pm Eastern Time on ESPN. The game will also be available on MLB.TV.

