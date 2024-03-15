"Is the black sweatshirt Mamiko Tanaka?" - Old clips of Shohei Ohtani's wife showcasing her dance skills intrigue fans

With the identity of Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, no longer shrouded in mystery, everyone wants to know more about her.

Tanaka, a former basketball player in Japan, is 27 and was snapped with Ohtani as the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived in South Korea ahead of the 2024 Seoul Series.

Fans are keen to find out more, but details are limited. Tanaka played as a forward for the Jujitsu Red Wave and represented Japan at the U16, U17 and U18 levels.

A short clip of Tanaka emerged last week, where she's dancing with friends. Fans were quick to comment, with many jumping the gun on the Ohtani marriage rumors.

While appreciating the moves, others weren't certain as to which woman Tanaka is (translations via Google):

"Is the black sweatshirt Mamiko Tanaka?"

"Everyone seems to be having fun dancing, but look very nice in black.? Is it Mamiko? ✨😇🤗"

"She's pretty 😃 She's not flashy and seems humble 💕"

"💓 She's tall, beautiful, and bright, and the fact that she's two years younger suits her perfectly ❣️ Above all, she can understand the athletes' feelings ✨ I'm glad she's an athlete. 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♂️ They met in a short span of time 💞 From a long-distance relationship ㊗️ To marriage I guess they met and were connected by a strong bond. 👏"

"They're all beautiful and of course they're big ❤️"

"Mamiko Tanaka is rumored to be Shohei Otani's wife, but when I saw that she had deleted her Instagram since retiring from a corporate group last year, I was like, ``Sure...!'' Even in this video, Mr. Otani makes sure that his face is not visible when he passes by. P 🥰🥰❤️❤️"

"Tall!"

While details on Mamiko Tanaka are sparse, it's likely that more will emerge with time. With Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in South Korea for the exciting Seoul Series, more information may be forthcoming.

Bystander throws egg at Dodgers' Dave Roberts as Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka arrive in Seoul

When Mamiko Tanaka's identity was revealed, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers were yet to arrive in South Korea for the upcoming Seoul Series. By the time they landed, the news had broke, and fans had flocked to the airport, desperate to get a glimpse of the superstar and his wife.

Interestingly, not everyone present seemed in a celebratory mood, as one bystander was recorded throwing an egg at manager Dave Roberts. The motives for that are unclear, as is the individual's identity.

Jeeho Yoo, a reporter for Yonhap News, who was present at the scene, tweeted:

"I left the scene early but some idiot threw an egg in the direction of #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as he walked toward an exit at the airport here. There are some witnesses. Police and airport authorities are trying to find out more..."

The incident aside, fans were delighted to see Shohei Ohtani, his wife and the LA Dodgers arrive in Seoul ahead of the first MLB games to be played in South Korea.

