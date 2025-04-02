Jackson Merrill opens up about growing older with Fernando Tatis Jr. after extension with Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill opened up about his feelings regarding the prospect of spending the next nine years alongside Fernando Tatis Jr.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Merrill and Padres general manager A.J. Preller addressed the media following the announcement of Merrill’s contract extension. When asked about “growing older” alongside Tatis, Merrill replied:

“It would be kind of funny. It would be funny looking at him in right field every day and knowing it’s going to be like that for a really long time.”

The sentiment echoes the permanency that comes after signing a nine-year, $135 million extension to remain with the Padres. As for Tatis, he’s under contract until 2034. That situation prompted Jackson Merrill to praise his teammate:

“Tie’s been just like me. He keeps playing the game. Doesn’t take things too seriously, doesn’t take them too lightly, though. He’s locked in every day. And he loves success. He wants to do good. I’m right there with him. The entire team wants to do good.”

Entering Wednesday night, the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers remained the only undefeated teams in baseball. The Padres’ early success can be directly attributed to a stable of young stars like Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., plus veteran stars like Manny Machado and Luis Arraez delivering time and again.

Jackson Merrill homers in first game after signing contract extension

Jackson Merrill launched his second home run of the season on Wednesday afternoon as part of a four-run third inning that paved the way for the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park.

Merril and Luis Arraez went deep as Dylan Cease tossed 6.1 innings, surrendering one run on four hits. Cease walked one and struck out seven, earning his first win of the season.

Cease gave way to Wandy Peralta, who earned the hold. Meanwhile, Robert Suarez locked down the ninth inning for his third save of the season.

Merrill, Arraez, Tatis and Machado all went 2-for-4 in the game. The Friars pounded 10 hits off Cleveland pitchers, providing the run support needed for the club’s seventh win to start the season.

That mark has nearly doubled the team’s best start at 4-0, set by the 1984 squad that made it to the World Series. After Wednesday’s win, the Padres will be looking to double their previous wins record to start the season as they take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon.

