Jackson Merrill recognizes two Cy Young-caliber pitchers as his biggest obstacles at the plate

San Diego Padres' young outfielder Jackson Merrill had a superb rookie season in 2024, finishing with a .292 batting average, 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. Helping his team make it to the playoffs by finishing top of the NL wildcard, Merrill earned his first career All-Star cap and Silver Slugger award.

As a result of his consistent performances day in, day out, Merrill also finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year standings, behind Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes.

On Tuesday, popular baseball content creators 'Bat Boys' met up with several Padres stars to ask them about the toughest big league pitchers they've faced. Jackson Merrill went on to name left-handed pitchers Chris Sale and Garrett Crochet as his toughest challenges at the plate.

"Last year, Chris Sale was up there, and then [Garrett] Crochet. Crochet has got some unbelievable stuff. The two lefties, I'd say they are difficult." Merrill said [1:05]

Further, Merrill talked about his most recent experiences with the pair of lefties.

"In spring training, I'm like 3-3 off Crochet. Last year, I think I was 0-2 with two punchies off Sale, and 0-2 with two punchies of Crochet. They're [always] locked in, they're unbelievable dudes too." Merrill added

MLB analysts talk about 'special talent' of Jackson Merrill, back him to continue inproving in 2025

Having enjoyed a sublime 2024 season, MLB analysts Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynlods talked about how Jackson Merrill has all the tools to eventually become a superstar.

Speaking about his expectations of Merrill in his second full MLB season, Vasgersian backed the young star to 'take off'.

"He's entering his sophomore season, homered over the weekend. No signs of his slowing down. And the lineup around him is consistent. … I do think he's going to take off and reach the next level this year. No sophomore slump." Matt Vasgersian said, via MLB Network

Harold Reynolds also had only good things to say about Jackson, comparing him to the legendary Ken Griffey Jr.

"I mean, really, the sophomore slump only hits a few people. And we throw it on everybody. Yeah. I'm sorry, but I watched Griffey in the sophomore season. He became the best player in all of baseball, which is fine. So I think Jackson Merrill's on one of those planes, I'll say, trajectory. He's a special talent." Harold Reynolds said

With Opening Day fast approaching, fans will be hoping Jackson Merrill can start the new season just like he ended the last, and give the Padres an important win to kick-start their campaign.

