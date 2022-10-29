MLB Records: Players With Most Gold Gloves Awards

The ultimate defensive award in the MLB is the coveted Gold Glove Award. As legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant famously said, “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships.” While the players who tend to get the most attention are the heavy hitters and power pitchers, an amazing defensive player could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Legendary players such as Johnny Bench, Keith Hernandez, and Ozzie Smith were great offensive players, yet their defensive abilities made them some of the best to ever play their positions. Bench (10), Hernandez (11), and Smith (13) have all won double-digit Gold Glove Awards throughout their careers, helping their teams secure at least one World Series title.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history There was only one Ozzie Smith There was only one Ozzie Smith https://t.co/q19V1Brsfz

"There was only one Ozzie Smith" - BaseballHistoryNut

While all of the players mentioned above were elite defensive players, two players (a position player and a pitcher) won more Gold Glove Awards than anyone else in history: Brooks Robinson (16) and Greg Maddux (18).

Here is a brief look back at the careers of Brooks Robinson and Greg Maddux.

Greg Maddux, the Gold Glove king

During the season, a pitcher is required to make less defensive plays than a position player. Yet, when you have a pitcher as elite on defense as Greg Maddux, winning is a little easier.

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Greg Maddux finished with an MLB record of 18 Gold Glove Awards, capped off by winning the award for 13 consecutive years from 1990-2002.

Ballplayer Supply @ballplayerbrand Greg Maddux was a ninja

Greg Maddux was a ninja https://t.co/AKfw0UqKie

"Greg Maddux was a ninja" - Ballplayer Supply

Aside from his defensive prowess, Maddux finished his career with 4 Cy Young Awards, 8 All-Star Selections, and a World Series title in 1995.

The Human Vacuum Cleaner, Brooks Robinson

You don't get a nickname like 'The Human Vacuum Cleaner' for no reason. Robinson is generally considered to have been the greatest defensive third baseman in major league history, winning an absurd 16 consecutive Gold Glove awards. His 16 are the most by any position player in MLB history.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Brooks Robinson pulls off one of the most difficult plays at 3b I’ve ever seen….and it was in the World Series Brooks Robinson pulls off one of the most difficult plays at 3b I’ve ever seen….and it was in the World Series https://t.co/wEcUIgoZ7o

"Brooks Robinson pulls off one of the most difficult plays at 3b I’ve ever seen….and it was in the World Series" - BaseballHistoryNut

While the defense is extraordinary, the fact that he also has the record for most games played at third base, Robinson is truly one of the best to have ever manned the hot corner.

Robinson was a winner through and through. Aside from the Gold Glove award, he was named to the All-Star team 18-times, won the AL MVP in 1964, and was a World Series MVP as well as a two-time World Series champion. We may never see another player at third base as talented with the glove as Robinson.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles "I'm happy to have been a part of his life. He certainly brought people together." -Brooks Robinson #Frank20 "I'm happy to have been a part of his life. He certainly brought people together." -Brooks Robinson #Frank20 https://t.co/xb5oHTAB3W

"I'm happy to have been a part of his life. He certainly brought people together." -Brooks Robinson #Frank20" - Baltimore Orioles

Poll : 0 votes