MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Grades for every major move made this year

The 2023 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and teams have made significant moves to bolster their roster or build for the future. Here are the grades for some of the major trades that occurred:

Houston Astros reunite with Justin Verlander:

The Astros made a big splash by reacquiring Justin Verlander, a known quantity and much-needed arm for their pitching staff. In return, the New York Mets received top prospects in outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. A mutually beneficial swap for two contending teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Verlander will reunite with the Houston Astros for the rest of the 2023 season.

Astros get: RHP Justin Verlander

Mets get: OF Drew Gilbert, OF Ryan Clifford

Grades: Astros A- | Mets A

New York Yankees get Keynan Middleton:

The Yankees’ lackluster move to acquire reliever Keynan Middleton didn’t do much to address their struggling team, while the White Sox secured a fringe top-30 prospect in return.

Yankees get: RHP Keynan Middleton

White Sox get: RHP Juan Carela

Grades: Yankees D | White Sox C

Atlanta Braves elevate their bullpen by getting another reliever.

The Braves added another piece to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand, a reliable lefty reliever. The Rockies received a young pitcher in Alec Barger in return.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Braves will be Brad Hand's ninth MLB team. He'll become the first player in MLB history to play for every NL East team pic.twitter.com/QEh2ZSBV4w

Braves get: LHP Brad Hand

Rockies get: RHP Alec Barger

Grades: Braves A- | Rockies B-

LA Dodgers trade an aging pitcher for another SS.

The Dodgers strengthened their infield with Amed Rosario, while the Guardians got a starting pitcher in Noah Syndergaard, a somewhat risky move given his recent injury history.

Dodgers get: SS Amed Rosario

Guardians get: RHP Noah Syndergaard

Grades: Dodgers B- | Guardians C-

Angels push their chips for Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels made ambitious moves to support Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the playoffs, acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. The White Sox received promising prospects in return.

Angels get: RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo Lopez

White Sox get: LHP Ky Bush, C Edgar Quero

Grades: Angels B | White Sox A-

Rangers acquire Aroldis Chapman to bolster the bullpen.

The Rangers strengthened their bullpen by bringing in Aroldis Chapman, while the Royals received two prospects to build their farm system.

Rangers get: RHP Aroldis Chapman

Royals get: OF Roni Cabrera, LHP Cole Ragans

Grades: Rangers B+ | Royals C+

These trades reflect the diverse strategies teams employed during the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Some contenders went all-in to enhance their chances, while others focused on building for the future.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL: