"My wife and I love the city" - Alex Bregman opens up about life and baseball in his first year with the Boston Red Sox

Since signing for the Boston Red Sox in February 2025, third baseman Alex Bregman has wasted no time in establishing himself as a fan favorite at Fenway Park.
Currently batting .275 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, while also being as reliable as ever in defensive situations, Bregman has enjoyed an excellent 2025 season, having also earned his third career All-Star selection earlier this year.
Featuring on Tuesday's episode of "310 to Left", Alex Bregman shared his experience of getting used to life in New England, with insiders Tom Caron and Alex Speier.
Bregman also went on to reveal his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, also appears to have enjoyed the change of scenery.
"It was awesome. It's been great. My wife and I love the city. We've loved playing here. The organization has been great. I feel like my teammates and coaches are awesome. Every single player in that clubhouse is wanting to get better at baseball every single day, and be the best version of themselves."
"Yeah, it's been awesome, I've reall einjoyed the experience. Hopefully we can continue winning baseball games," Bregman said [17:08]
Alex Bregman first met his future wife in 2019, when he was in the midst of his fourth season with the Astros. The pair eventually got married the following year, and started a family.
As Alex and Reagan traded Houston for Boston earlier this year, their young son, Knox, also tagged along. Shortly after arriving at their new home, the couple also welcomed their second child together, a son named Bennett, who was born on April 16.
Alex Bregman will be hoping to win his third World Series title by the end of the year
Before he became a Boston Red Sox player, Alex Bregman enjoyed a long and successful time with the Houston Astros. Having been selected as the second overall selection of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Astros, Bregman went on to spend nine seasons at Daikin Park. During this time, he won the World Series twice, in 2017 and 2022.
Now in his first season at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox are well on course to make it to the playoffs, and Alex Bregman will be hoping to get his hands on baseball's biggest prize for a thrid time in his career, by the time the year is up.
At the moment, the Red Sox sit third in the AL East, four games behind the first placed Toronto Blue Jays. However, their strong position in the AL wildcard puts Bregman and company in a great position to punch their tickets for October baseball for the first time since 2021.