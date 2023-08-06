Rich Hill was traded to the San Diego Padres from the Pittsburgh Pirates. If it feels like he's played for most MLB teams by now, that's because it's almost true. Hill has now been a member of 13 individual franchises, and a couple of teams he's had two stints with.

This makes him an extremely popular answer on the MLB Immaculate Grid. Looking for a player who suited up for the Pirates and Boston Red Sox? It's Hill. Someone who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees? It's Hill again.

97.3 The Fan @973TheFanSD Padres pitcher Rich Hill on playing for his 13th MLB team: “I heard I’m pretty popular on the Immaculate Grid…I haven’t played it yet, but I heard my name pops up a lot.” pic.twitter.com/ReyRCSbvBe

Hill was coy about the fact that he's played for so many different teams across his career. He gave a nod to the popular game, saying:

"Yeah, definitely. I heard I'm pretty popular on the Immaculate Grid. I haven't played it yet, but I heard my name pops up a lot, so yeah. 13 teams... it's been a lot of excitement."

The Immaculate Grid has taken the world by storm. It started out as an MLB trivia game, which was then partnered with Baseball Reference. Shortly thereafter, the site added one for Hockey, American Football and Basketball.

The trivia game has gotten extremely popular and that's largely because it's so difficult to complete. When in doubt, consider Hill as an answer and there's a good chance you'll be correct.

What teams has Rich Hill played for?

With the trade to the San Diego Padres, Rich Hill has now played for 13 teams, or at least he will once he throws an official pitch for the team. Those teams include:

Chicago Cubs

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

Rich Hill has played for 13 different MLB teams

If any of these squares cross over on an MLB Immaculate Grid, Rich Hill will likely be a very popular answer.