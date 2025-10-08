"Not Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwaber" - Brewers legend hails Aaron Judge's stunning feat as extremely rare

With seven All-Star selections and two AL MVP awards to his name, there is no doubting New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's quality. However, one gripe that fans have had with the 33-year-old is that he often fails to replicate his regular-season exploits when the high-pressure postseason games come around. As the Yankees stared down the barrel of elimination in game three of their ALDS clash against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge finally came to the party, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourt to bring his team back into the game. Aside from it's importance in the Yankees' season, the fact that Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland had seemingly made a perfect 0-2 pitch, 100 miles per-hour and in on Judge's hands, made the home run even more impressive.Commending Judge's ability, legendary Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dan Plesac took to X shortly after, claiming none of the other elite hitters in the majors, such as Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh or Kyle Schwarber, could pull off what the Yankees captain did with such a pitch. &quot;I have NO idea how the @Yankees Judge hit that pitch in the 4th inning … Almost on the line of the batters box … 100 mph fastball … ONLY he hits that ball out. Not Ohtani, not Raleigh and not Schwaber. ONLY HIM.&quot; Plesac posted Dan Plesac @Plesac19LINKI have NO idea how the @Yankees Judge hit that pitch in the 4th inning … Almost on the line of the batters box … 100 mph fastball … ONLY he hits that ball out. Not Ohtani, not Raleigh and not Schwaber. ONLY HIM.After Judge's home run brought the Yankees level, a solo home run from infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and RBIs from Austin Wells and Ben Rice helped the Bronx Bombers to a hugely important win.Red Sox legend David Ortiz admits Aaron Judge's stunning home run has made him &quot;erase everything&quot; on his past troubles in the postseasonA ten-time All-Star, three time World Series champion and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox legend David Ortiz now works as an analyst for MLB on FOX. Naturally, owing to his allegiances to Boston, Ortiz is not one to shy away from poking fun at the Yankees when they lose, and the Dominican slugger has often brought up Aaron Judge's past troubles in the postseason.However, when talking about Aaron Judge's stunning home run, Ortiz had only good things to say about the Yankees captain. So big was Judge's impact on Tuesday's win, that Ortiz went on to admit it &quot;made him erase everything&quot; about his past troubles in the postseason.&quot;I gotta say this guys, that ball that he hit last night, he made me erase everything on his past, about the playoffs. All that trash talking about him, forget about it, this guy is back.&quot; Ortiz said [3:00]With Louis Varland scheduled to start game four for the Blue Jays, Aaron Judge and company will be fancying their chances of levelling the series come Wednesday.