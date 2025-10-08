  • home icon
  "Not Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwaber" - Brewers legend hails Aaron Judge's stunning feat as extremely rare

"Not Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwaber" - Brewers legend hails Aaron Judge's stunning feat as extremely rare

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 22:48 GMT
(Left to Right) Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani (Images from - Getty)

With seven All-Star selections and two AL MVP awards to his name, there is no doubting New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's quality. However, one gripe that fans have had with the 33-year-old is that he often fails to replicate his regular-season exploits when the high-pressure postseason games come around.

As the Yankees stared down the barrel of elimination in game three of their ALDS clash against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge finally came to the party, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourt to bring his team back into the game.

Aside from it's importance in the Yankees' season, the fact that Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland had seemingly made a perfect 0-2 pitch, 100 miles per-hour and in on Judge's hands, made the home run even more impressive.

Commending Judge's ability, legendary Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dan Plesac took to X shortly after, claiming none of the other elite hitters in the majors, such as Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh or Kyle Schwarber, could pull off what the Yankees captain did with such a pitch.

"I have NO idea how the @Yankees Judge hit that pitch in the 4th inning … Almost on the line of the batters box … 100 mph fastball … ONLY he hits that ball out. Not Ohtani, not Raleigh and not Schwaber. ONLY HIM." Plesac posted
After Judge's home run brought the Yankees level, a solo home run from infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and RBIs from Austin Wells and Ben Rice helped the Bronx Bombers to a hugely important win.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz admits Aaron Judge's stunning home run has made him "erase everything" on his past troubles in the postseason

A ten-time All-Star, three time World Series champion and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox legend David Ortiz now works as an analyst for MLB on FOX.

Naturally, owing to his allegiances to Boston, Ortiz is not one to shy away from poking fun at the Yankees when they lose, and the Dominican slugger has often brought up Aaron Judge's past troubles in the postseason.

However, when talking about Aaron Judge's stunning home run, Ortiz had only good things to say about the Yankees captain. So big was Judge's impact on Tuesday's win, that Ortiz went on to admit it "made him erase everything" about his past troubles in the postseason.

"I gotta say this guys, that ball that he hit last night, he made me erase everything on his past, about the playoffs. All that trash talking about him, forget about it, this guy is back." Ortiz said [3:00]

With Louis Varland scheduled to start game four for the Blue Jays, Aaron Judge and company will be fancying their chances of levelling the series come Wednesday.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

