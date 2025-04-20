Padres GM explains thought process behind Jackson Merrill's extension

Finishing the 2024 regular season with a .292 batting average, 24 home runs and 90 RBIs, Jackson Merrill played an instrumental role in helping the Padres punch their ticket to the playoffs in what was only his rookie season. The youngster's quality performances also earned him his maiden All-Star cap and Silver Slugger award.

Having established himself as one of the most consistent performers in all of the majors at just 21 years old, the Padres decided to reward Merrill with a big-money contract extension. In early April, he signed a nine-year, $135 million contract.

On Sunday, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller explained the decision to secure Merrill's extension early, emphasising his vision of building a team that could compete for years to come, and how Merrill fitted into his plans perfectly.

"He (Jackson Merrill) is all about winning, all about competing. He talked from day one when we started talking about this process, he wants to be able to take care of his family, financially, and then he wants to be part of an organization that he feels valued in and [one] that's all about winning, and he felt that was here (San Diego)." A.J. Preller said, via MLB Network Radio on Sunday

"We want to get a core group of guys and have them here for a long time, so the Padres fans can see excellence, year in, year out. With Machado like you mentioned, Bogaerts at 32, and Tatis at 26, and now Merrill at 21, just turning 22, you've got some great players lined up for a long time. That was all part of the though process for getting him lined up on the deal." Preller added

Manny Machado looks forward to 'exciting' years ahead with Jackson Merrill

Soon after Jackson Merrill signed his big new deal, Padres third baseman Manny Machado was quizzed by the press regarding his thoughts about the contract. Responding, Machado expressed his happiness for the youngster and how he was excited for what the future had in store.

"Happy he's going to be here for a long time. You know, we've got a nice little core group now, and adding our youngster to it just makes it more exciting for this city and for this ball club."

As the Padres look to finally deliver on their sky-high potential and win their first-ever World Series title in 2025, fans will hope both Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado can bring their A-game.

