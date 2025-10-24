  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Padres minor league team trolls Blake Snell, makes allegiance clear in Blue Jays vs Dodgers 2025 World Series

Padres minor league team trolls Blake Snell, makes allegiance clear in Blue Jays vs Dodgers 2025 World Series

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:53 GMT
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day - Source: Getty
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day - Source: Getty

After making light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, Blake Snell and the LA Dodgers punched their tickets to the World Series, where they will be taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Amidst all the congratulations Snell was receiving after winning the NLCS, one came from a slightly unexpected source. The El Paso Chihuahuas, a minor league affiliate of the Dodgers' arch-rivals, the San Diego Padres, also wished Snell well for the Fall Classic.

Snell, who has spent three seasons on the Padres' roster in the past (2021-23), incidentally pitched for the Chihuahuas once, during a rehab start he made in 2022. Nonetheless, the post was not received well by the Padres faithful.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As a result, the Chihuahuas took to X on Friday, to make it clear that their allegiances lied with the Blue Jays, subtly trolling Blake Snell in the process.

Ad

As portrayed via the meme they shared, it appears former Padres players Tommy Nance and Eric Lauer, who are now part of the Blue Jays' pitching staff, are the players the Chihuahuas are choosing to root for.

"Start processing what you want to happen" - Blake Snell reveals his pre-game preparation mindset before taking the mound in game one of the World Series

Though he missed much of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, Blake Snell has put in his best performances of the season when it mattered most. In the three postseason games he has started for the Dodgers so far, Snell boasts a 3-0 record, with an ERA of 0.86 and 28 strikeouts.

Ad

As a result, the southpaw was chosen to start game one of the World Series for his team, which will take place at the Rogers Center on Friday.

Speaking to the press ahead of arguably the biggest start of his career, Snell revealed his pre-game mindset, that helps him keep his cool in such a high-pressure environment.

"For me, personally, everything gets quiet, [I'm] focused and it's time to start processing what you want to happen, what you're going to face, and just start building from that." Snell said [1:06]
Ad

youtube-cover

Facing a Blue Jays lineup wherein every hitter is adept at putting the ball in play, fans will be hoping Blake Snell, who has pitched exceptionally so far, can lead his team to another hugely important victory to begin the biggest series of the season.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications