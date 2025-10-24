Padres minor league team trolls Blake Snell, makes allegiance clear in Blue Jays vs Dodgers 2025 World Series

After making light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, Blake Snell and the LA Dodgers punched their tickets to the World Series, where they will be taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. Amidst all the congratulations Snell was receiving after winning the NLCS, one came from a slightly unexpected source. The El Paso Chihuahuas, a minor league affiliate of the Dodgers' arch-rivals, the San Diego Padres, also wished Snell well for the Fall Classic.Snell, who has spent three seasons on the Padres' roster in the past (2021-23), incidentally pitched for the Chihuahuas once, during a rehab start he made in 2022. Nonetheless, the post was not received well by the Padres faithful. As a result, the Chihuahuas took to X on Friday, to make it clear that their allegiances lied with the Blue Jays, subtly trolling Blake Snell in the process.As portrayed via the meme they shared, it appears former Padres players Tommy Nance and Eric Lauer, who are now part of the Blue Jays' pitching staff, are the players the Chihuahuas are choosing to root for. &quot;Start processing what you want to happen&quot; - Blake Snell reveals his pre-game preparation mindset before taking the mound in game one of the World SeriesThough he missed much of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, Blake Snell has put in his best performances of the season when it mattered most. In the three postseason games he has started for the Dodgers so far, Snell boasts a 3-0 record, with an ERA of 0.86 and 28 strikeouts.As a result, the southpaw was chosen to start game one of the World Series for his team, which will take place at the Rogers Center on Friday. Speaking to the press ahead of arguably the biggest start of his career, Snell revealed his pre-game mindset, that helps him keep his cool in such a high-pressure environment.&quot;For me, personally, everything gets quiet, [I'm] focused and it's time to start processing what you want to happen, what you're going to face, and just start building from that.&quot; Snell said [1:06]Facing a Blue Jays lineup wherein every hitter is adept at putting the ball in play, fans will be hoping Blake Snell, who has pitched exceptionally so far, can lead his team to another hugely important victory to begin the biggest series of the season.