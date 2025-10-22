"Clout chasing" - Fans mock Padres' minor league team for cheering Blake Snell's Dodgers success

Having signed a five-year, $182 million contract to join the Dodgers in November 2024, starting pitcher Blake Snell has enjoyed an impressive first season in LA.

Before his time with the Dodgers, however, Snell also spent three seasons with their arch-rivals, the San Diego Padres (2021-23).

As Snell and company punched their tickets to the World Series after making light work of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, the Padres' triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, set rivalry aside and took to social media to congratulate the southpaw. Incidentally, Snell has also played for the Chihuahuas once, during a rehab start he made in 2022.

Soon after, popular baseball content page "Talkin' Baseball" took to X to post about the Chihuahuas' congratulatory message.

"Padres Triple-A team congratulates Blake Snell on advancing to the World Series. Snell pitched in one game with the Chihuahuas during a rehab stint in 2022" they posted to X

Padres fans did not appear to be best pleased with this, and they left comments making their feelings known.

"Clout chasing" a fan wrote

ryan 👨🏻‍💻 @ryantheryno_ Clout chasing

"Fire the guy running the account" another fan commented

delly @Daygo619ourtime Fire the guy running the account

"@epchihuahuas good work you embarrassing f***s" another fan replied

"Stay out of this ya t*rds" another fan responded

"Us Padres fans 100% disown El Paso....doesn't do us any good anyway. We send all our AAAA scrubs there." another fan shared

"Pathetic account @epchihuahuas @ElPasoTXGov" another fan posted

Blake Snell set to start game one of the World Series against the Blue Jays on Friday

Having missed a large chunk of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, Blake Snell has put in his best performances in Dodger Blue when it mattered most.

So far this postseason, Snell has made three starts, first against the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card series, then against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, and finally against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. He has pitched exceptionally on all three occasions.

In the playoffs so far, Snell has a 3-0 record, along with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts. As a result, skipper Dave Roberts has decided to go with the southpaw as the starter for game one of the World Series, which will take place at the Rogers Center on Friday.

Blake Snell in action against the Milwaukee Brewers - Game One - Source: Getty

The last time he was on the mound, Snell pitched eight innings, allowing only a single hit and zero earned runs, while striking out ten. Fans will be hoping he can put in a similar performance in Toronto, and help the Dodgers begin the biggest series of their season on the perfect note.

