"Padres will not trade Dylan Cease" - Ex-Marlins president singles out why San Diego won't move away from star ace

Seen as one of the finest pitchers on the San Diego Padres, Dylan Cease has not lived up to expectations this season. The 29-year-old has a 3-10 record with an underwhelming 4.59 ERA.

Expected to enter free agency at the end of the season, the Padres reportedly may decide to trade Cease at the deadline, cashing in while they still have the chance.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson explained why a trade involving Cease is unlikely on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

"The problem with [trading Dylan Cease] is the games he loses, he's bad, but the games he wins, he's so good that it's tantalizing," Samson said (1:15). You look at him and you say 'wow, I can see myself writing down this name in a [playoff] game one lineup'. When you've got a name that you're willing to write down in a game one lineup, you don't trade that player.

"It doesn't matter, the value you're getting back, it doesn't matter if you win the trade, you match the WARs, you match the analytics, and you do all these various things. The fact is, and this is not analytical, this is just running a baseball team, when you have a name that goes in the one-hole, there is no return,"

Samson added that circumstances would have been different if the Padres looked like missing out on the playoffs. Since they find themselves likely to play in October, they will require Dylan Cease's quality on the mound.

"If you've got a name that goes in the one-hole and you're not going to have a game one, totally different. The Padres are going to have a game one, and when you've got that, you cannot make a change. The Padres will not trade Dylan Cease before July 31st," Samson added

Dylan Cease's importance is amplified due to the injuries within the Padres pitching staff

Another reason for the Padres to keep Cease beyond the trade deadline is the fact that two of their best pitchers, Michael King and Joe Musgrove, are facing lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Musgrove, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason, is out for the season. King is dealing with a right shoulder and thoracic nerve injury and is without a set return date.

