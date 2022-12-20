Ranking the top 5 remaining free agents | MLB Hot Stove

It has been an exciting and frantic offseason with dozens of MLB free agents finding new homes across the league. Some of the biggest names on the open market have already signed lucrative deals, including Aaron Judge (9 years, $360 million), Trea Turner (11 years, $300), and Carlos Correa (13 years, $350 million). However, there are still plenty of intriguing options remaining on the open market.

"Entering Sunday, 28 MLB teams had signed 69 free agents to $3.53B in guaranteed major league contracts. Wild stat: 81% of all money has been spent by eight teams." - Kendall Baker

Some of the top free agents still seeking contracts for the upcoming 2023 campaign include Trey Mancini, Nathan Eovaldi, Gary Sanchez, Jurickson Profar, and Michael Conforto. Here is a closer look at some of the top remaining names on the open market.

1. Nathan Eovaldi sits at the top of the remaining pitching free agents

While healthy, Nathan Eovaldi can be an unhittable, strikeout artist. However, his injury history may be the biggest factor as to why he remains without a team. The 32-year-old veteran has undergone several surgeries throughout his career, including two Tommy John Surgeries. Miraculously, Eovaldi has remained an effective starter.

"Other teams showing more interest in Nathan Eovaldi than Red Sox http://dlvr.it/SfBPCJ #RedSox," - WEEI

Through 109.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox last season, Eovaldi finished with a 6-3 record, while recording 103 strikeouts and posting a 3.87 ERA. He will undoubtedly sign somewhere before the start of next season. However, it may be on a "prove it" one-year contract.

2. Jurickson Profar

In 2022, Jurickson Profar enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He finished with a career-best 3.1 bWAR while producing a .723 OPS with 15 home runs. The 29-year-old also finished with 58 RBIs and 5 stolen bases.

While he enjoyed a productive season at the plate, Profar's most intriguing quality was his defensive versatility. Throughout his major league career, Profar has played in every position except catcher and pitcher. If he can produce like he did last season, as well as his ability to play all over the field, Profar could be an asset to every team in the MLB.

3. Michael Conforto

Of all the remaining free agents, few are more intriguing than Michael Conforto. The former All-Star has produced at an elite level in the past, however, he missed the entirety of the 2022 season. His injury history makes him a potentially high-risk, high-reward signing for any team.

"The fact that on December 19th the biggest names left in free agency are Michael Conforto and Nathan Eovaldi is absolutely insane considering where we were at pre-CBA. Remember how boring the 2018 Winter Meetings were? Baseball's not perfect, but it's in a WAY better spot." - Max Mannis

If he can stay healthy for the duration of the 2023 season, Conforto could be one of the best bargains of all the 2022 free agents. Throughout his 7 seasons in the majors, Conforto has hit 132 home runs and 396 RBIs, while maintaining a .255 career batting average.

4. Trey Mancini

While the veteran failed to live up to expectations following his trade deadline deal with the Houston Astros from the Baltimore Orioles, Mancini is still an above-average hitter with plenty left in the tank. While the free agent is coming off a down season by his standards, he has been a solid on-base performer throughout his career.

Through his 6 MLB seasons, Trey Mancini has hit 125 home runs and 372 RBIs, while producing a .265 batting average, along with a .787 OPS. Mancini has spent time in the outfield as well as first base. However, the introduction of the universal DH will open up plenty of options for Mancini moving forward.

5. Gary Sanchez

Like several free agents, Gary Sanchez's career will likely be extended thanks to the universal DH position. Once deemed the catcher of the future of the New York Yankees, Sanchez's promising start to his career began to plummet as he struggled on both sides of the plate. His struggles eventually led to him being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

"2016-19 Gary Sanchez" - And That's Baseball

The 30-year-old still has plenty of power left in his bat, but his dismal batting average has made him a liability at times. While most of the catching free agents have been signed, Sanchez remains the top name on the market at the position.

The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs while posting a dismal .206 batting average.

