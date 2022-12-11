The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 after a dominating 108-win regular season. They were primed to become a bit of a dynasty with tons of young and elite talent in the form of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogarts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi and others.
However, just four years after that, most of the core from that season is gone. Only Sale and Devers remain, and Devers might end up walking in free agency next year. Sale has been injured the majority of the time.
It was a shocking and relatively quick fall from grace. Betts won MVP in 2018 and was traded ahead of the 2020 season. The others were allowed to walk in free agency, most recently Bogaerts.
He lands in San Diego with a monster 11-year, $280 million contract. Reports suggest the Red Sox didn't even attempt to match that offer. In fact, Bogaerts' agent didn't bother going back and trying because everyone knew they wouldn't.
MLB podcaster and Red Sox superfan Jared Carrabis quote tweeted his own tweet from 2018, noting the elite talent the Sox had. He is understandably frustrated that everyone is gone now.
Red Sox fans seem to agree with that. They're shocked, frustrated, sad and angry that the front office not only allowed but seemed to facilitate this.
Despite the recent World Series victory, the fan base is disgruntled with the front office's refusal to keep their in-house talent.
Comparing Red Sox World Series lineup to a potential 2023 lineup
Five years is not all that long, even in baseball. Players come and go, but a core of a team, especially one who won it all, should stay relatively the same. However, that's not the case for Boston.
In 2018, their lineup for one game of the World Series was:
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Steve Pearce, 1B
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Rafael Devers, 3B
- Ian Kinsler, 2B
- Sandy Leon, C
- Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
There's only one remaining player from then. Martinez is a free agent, but with the way the Sox have been spending, a reunion is very unlikely. Here's a potential lineup for 2023:
- Matasaka Yoshida, LF
- Enrique Hernandez, CF
- Devers, 3B
- Trevor Story, SS
- Alex Verdugo, RF
- Triston Casas, DH
- Eric Hosmer, 1B
- Christian Arroyo, 2B
- Reese McGuire, C
They are far from that 2018 team now.