The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 after a dominating 108-win regular season. They were primed to become a bit of a dynasty with tons of young and elite talent in the form of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogarts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi and others.

However, just four years after that, most of the core from that season is gone. Only Sale and Devers remain, and Devers might end up walking in free agency next year. Sale has been injured the majority of the time.

It was a shocking and relatively quick fall from grace. Betts won MVP in 2018 and was traded ahead of the 2020 season. The others were allowed to walk in free agency, most recently Bogaerts.

He lands in San Diego with a monster 11-year, $280 million contract. Reports suggest the Red Sox didn't even attempt to match that offer. In fact, Bogaerts' agent didn't bother going back and trying because everyone knew they wouldn't.

MLB podcaster and Red Sox superfan Jared Carrabis quote tweeted his own tweet from 2018, noting the elite talent the Sox had. He is understandably frustrated that everyone is gone now.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis In the top 18 players in the American League MVP voting, there were three Red Sox players (Mookie Betts 1, JD Martinez 4, Xander Bogaerts 13) and one Yankee player (Aaron Judge 12). In the top 18 players in the American League MVP voting, there were three Red Sox players (Mookie Betts 1, JD Martinez 4, Xander Bogaerts 13) and one Yankee player (Aaron Judge 12). https://t.co/di0gEH8nRM Gonna drown myself. twitter.com/jared_carrabis… Gonna drown myself. twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Red Sox fans seem to agree with that. They're shocked, frustrated, sad and angry that the front office not only allowed but seemed to facilitate this.

Steven Murray @Nevets_yarruM @Jared_Carrabis How can you honestly let this happen? You have to at least bring back one of these guys (Mookie/Xander) @Jared_Carrabis How can you honestly let this happen? You have to at least bring back one of these guys (Mookie/Xander)

Male Patterned Jordness @JordanChabot @Jared_Carrabis Better to have loved, won a shit ton of games and a WS, then lost… than not love at all @Jared_Carrabis Better to have loved, won a shit ton of games and a WS, then lost… than not love at all

Jason Schnur (Their/They’re/There) @jasonaschnur @Jared_Carrabis Has there been another sports franchise who’s been to the top and torn themselves apart as many times as the Red Sox have in the last 20 years @Jared_Carrabis Has there been another sports franchise who’s been to the top and torn themselves apart as many times as the Red Sox have in the last 20 years

Bradwick @Bradwick11 @Jared_Carrabis Can we get sell the team shirts with John Henry’s face on it? @Jared_Carrabis Can we get sell the team shirts with John Henry’s face on it?

Despite the recent World Series victory, the fan base is disgruntled with the front office's refusal to keep their in-house talent.

Comparing Red Sox World Series lineup to a potential 2023 lineup

Five years is not all that long, even in baseball. Players come and go, but a core of a team, especially one who won it all, should stay relatively the same. However, that's not the case for Boston.

In 2018, their lineup for one game of the World Series was:

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

There's only one remaining player from then. Martinez is a free agent, but with the way the Sox have been spending, a reunion is very unlikely. Here's a potential lineup for 2023:

Matasaka Yoshida, LF

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

Triston Casas, DH

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

They are far from that 2018 team now.

Poll : 0 votes