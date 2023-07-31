Red Sox Trade Rumors: 4 players Boston could receive in return for Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall amidst Deadline buzz

As the MLB trade deadline draws near, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in a pivotal position, open to exploring trade options for outfielders Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall.

While the Red Sox are looking to bolster their chances in the AL wild-card race with pitching upgrades, they are also willing to part with some of their major league roster players.

Alex Verdugo, a 27-year-old oufielder under team control through 2024, has shown glimpses of brilliance this season, with an impressive .307 batting average, 26 doubles, and an .856 OPS in his first 72 games.

However, he has recently faced a prolonged slump, hitting just .143 in his last 21 games. Despite this dip in form, Verdugo’s defensive prowess has remained top notch, making him an appealing option for teams seeking outfield help.

The Red Sox could use him as a trade piece to acquire a young, controllable starting pitcher, bolstering their rotation for years to come.

Logan Gilbert and Teoscar Hernandez have been linked as possible trade options between the Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners. However, the Red Sox would have to build a package including many other players in order for a trade like this to be done.

Adam Duvall could leave the Red Sox prior to becoming a free agent.

Meanwhile, Adam Duvall, a free agent after this season, is another potential trade candidate for the Red Sox. With outfielders Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Ceddanne Rafaela performing well, Duvall’s surplus in the outfield makes him an attractive trade chip.

Several teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, have shown interest in acquiring the veteran outfielder, recognizing his potential to be a valuable everyday contributor for a contender.

For Verdugo, the trade rumors come as no surprise, having previously been traded in the blockbuster deal that brought him to the Red Sox. Despite his desire to stay with the team, Verdugo understands the nature of the business and remains focused on his performance on the field.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox are carefully assessing their options. While they remain in contention for the wild-card spot, the front office is exploring teams eyeing players like Verdugo and Duvall.

The Red Sox will be actively engaged in discussions to make the best moves for their long-term success. As fans eagerly await the deadline’s outcome, the Red Sox’s next moves could shape their postseason aspirations significantly.

