Reds ex-GM drops bold prediction about Padres playoff hopes in 2025

The San Diego Padres aren't expected to win the NL West but will likely duke it out with the Arizona Diamondbacks for a playoff spot in 2025.

During an appearance on "Foul Territory," former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden talked about San Diego's playoff chances this season. Bowden, now an MLB analyst, believes the team will have a good season despite key offseason losses.

“I think the Padres are for real," Bowden said. "I’m glad they didn’t trade (pitchers) Dylan Cease or Michael King. I think that’s huge. … I think one of the question marks was left field with the Padres after losing Jurickson Profar. … (Xander) Bogaerts seemed comfortable going back to shortstop, which was his original position, anyway.”

However, Bowden issued a word of caution regarding where how San Diego will fare this season:

“I’m not saying the Padres are going to win 100 games. I don’t think that’s the case. I mean, the Dodgers are going to win this division. But the Padres will fight the Diamondbacks for second place or a wild-card berth.”

Bowden concluded his thoughts by praising the organization and how it’s run:

“This is a really good team, and they’re run by a really aggressive GM in AJ Preller, who knows how to get a piece when he needs it.”

Bowden is confident that with stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez and Manny Machado, the club will have a solid season as they compete for a playoff spot in the National League.

Padres manager reacts to former Padres player’s suspension

San Diego manager Mike Shildt reacted to Monday's shocking news regarding former player Jurickson Profar’s suspension for a banned substance, hCG.

“I love Jurickson Profar no more or no less than I did an hour ago," Shildt said, according to Sports Illustrated. "Will love and support Jurickson.”

Profar received an 80-game ban from Major League Baseball and will be ineligible for the playoffs this season.

“I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans," Profar said in a statement. "It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it.

“I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision.”

Profar played in San Diego for parts of two seasons. He signed with the Braves this offseason as a free agent.

