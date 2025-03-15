Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout and more headline All-Show Team in MLB The Show 25

Fans are excited to watch superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout in action once again. Big league fans who enjoy playing video games are looking forward to the release of MLB The Show 25, the latest installment in the popular sports simulator franchise.

Set to coincide with the events of the baseball season in real-time, MLB The Show 25 is set to release on March 18, the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kick-start the season, locking horns in Tokyo, Japan. However, fans that purchase the Deluxe edition get to jump on four days in advance, with early access beginning on March 14.

On Friday, MLB's Instagram handle posted a snap of the in-game All-Show team. Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout featured as a DH, first baseman and center fielder, respectively.

"Here are the top 10 hitters, pitchers and All-Show Team in @MLBTheShow 25 👀➡️" the Instagram post was captioned

Along with the aforementioned trio, the rest of the team was also chock-full of quality, featuring the likes of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Ketel Marte, Bobby Witt Jr., Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez, Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal, William Contreras and Emmanuel Clase.

Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout look forward to successful 2025 seasons

As the 2025 season inches closer, three of the biggest stars in all of the major leagues - Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout, will be looking to guide their respective teams to success.

First and foremost, Shohei Ohtani, who had an incredible 2024 season, winning the NL MVP award and World Series, will be looking to continue in a similar vein. Set to make his much-anticipated return to the pitching mound, and with the Dodgers looking stronger than ever, the new season promises to be quite a memorable one for the Japanese superstar.

(Left to Right) Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout (Images from - Getty)

Similar to Ohtani, Bryce Harper also had a great season from an individual standpoint, finishing with 30 home runs. However, it was the all-too-familiar tale of heartbreak in the postseason, as yet another potential World Series-winning campaign fell by the wayside. Harper will be looking to finally lift baseball's biggest prize in 2025.

Finally, Mike Trout, who endured a 2024 season ravaged by recurring knee injuries, will be looking to hit the ground running as he makes his return to the diamond. With the three-time AL MVP surrounded by an exciting crop of young talent, Angels fans may be in for a pleasant surprise this season, as long as Trout can stay healthy.

