Shohei Ohtani’s reaction helps MLB describe Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41

It appears the surprised expression of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani perfectly encapsulated how thousands of WWE fans felt on Saturday night.

Ad

In a three-way Wrestlemania bout between superstars CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman played a key role in helping Rollins emerge vitorious, leaving viewers stunned.

Betraying his former friends, Heyman landed low blows to CM Punk and Roman Reigns, before allowing Rollins to finish the job with a steel chair and take the glory for himself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just like WWE fans all over the world, it appears the person running MLB's Instagram handle also found the shocking betrayal extremely tough to digest, even going on to reference Saturday's events in a recent post.

Ad

Trending

"How could you Paul 💔💔 #WrestleMania" the Instagram post was captioned

Ad

Former Twins slugger claims fans are now used to Shohei Ohtani's brilliance, thinks 'shock factor' will come back after he begins pitching again

Having signed for the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season, Shohei Ohtani enjoyed an incredible debut season for his new team. Becoming the first ever player to enter the 50-50 club, Shohei Ohtani took home the NL MVP award, while also winning the World Series with his team.

Ad

Having watched his excellent hitting day in, day out, former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe claimed fans may perhaps have gotten used to Ohtani's abilities at the plate, maybe even taking it for granted at this point. Further, Plouffe backed that same 'shock factor' to return once the Japanese international began pitching again.

Plouffe said, via the 'Talkin' Baseball' Podcast on Friday (11:20):

"I think not only do people have a little bit of Ohtani fatigue, I think they have Dodgers fatigue as well. We talked about them so much. They got off to that start now they've been losing some baseball games. But I still feel like Ohtani is the center of attention of most baseball shows, most baseball fans.

Ad

"Right now we see him as this incredible 50-50 guy, this incredible hitter... but the reason we love this guy and are astounded by what he does is because he can also pitch. So once that happens again, yes we'll get the initial Ohtani shock factor back."

Having played only as a DH while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024, Ohtani is almost certain to make his much-anticipated return to the mound this season. However, no concrete date for the same has been announced by the Dodgers coaching staff as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More