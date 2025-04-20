Shohei Ohtani’s reaction helps MLB describe Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41

It appears the surprised expression of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani perfectly encapsulated how thousands of WWE fans felt on Saturday night.
In a three-way Wrestlemania bout between superstars CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman played a key role in helping Rollins emerge vitorious, leaving viewers stunned.
Betraying his former friends, Heyman landed low blows to CM Punk and Roman Reigns, before allowing Rollins to finish the job with a steel chair and take the glory for himself.
Just like WWE fans all over the world, it appears the person running MLB's Instagram handle also found the shocking betrayal extremely tough to digest, even going on to reference Saturday's events in a recent post.
"How could you Paul 💔💔 #WrestleMania" the Instagram post was captioned
Former Twins slugger claims fans are now used to Shohei Ohtani's brilliance, thinks 'shock factor' will come back after he begins pitching again
Having signed for the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season, Shohei Ohtani enjoyed an incredible debut season for his new team. Becoming the first ever player to enter the 50-50 club, Shohei Ohtani took home the NL MVP award, while also winning the World Series with his team.
Having watched his excellent hitting day in, day out, former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe claimed fans may perhaps have gotten used to Ohtani's abilities at the plate, maybe even taking it for granted at this point. Further, Plouffe backed that same 'shock factor' to return once the Japanese international began pitching again.
Plouffe said, via the 'Talkin' Baseball' Podcast on Friday (11:20):
"I think not only do people have a little bit of Ohtani fatigue, I think they have Dodgers fatigue as well. We talked about them so much. They got off to that start now they've been losing some baseball games. But I still feel like Ohtani is the center of attention of most baseball shows, most baseball fans.
"Right now we see him as this incredible 50-50 guy, this incredible hitter... but the reason we love this guy and are astounded by what he does is because he can also pitch. So once that happens again, yes we'll get the initial Ohtani shock factor back."
Having played only as a DH while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024, Ohtani is almost certain to make his much-anticipated return to the mound this season. However, no concrete date for the same has been announced by the Dodgers coaching staff as of now.