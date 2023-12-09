Shohei Ohtani's free agency decision is rumored to be imminent, and the two-way phenom is expected to send one of five baseball fanbases to cloud nine. Just about everyone is getting caught up in the excitement, including Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors.

On "Willard and Dibs," Kerr shared his thoughts about Ohtani's destination, saying that he believes Ohtani will sign for the San Francisco Giants. What makes that astounding is that Kerr is a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, one of the other teams in the running for Ohtani.

"I believe (Ohtani) is going to be a Giant," Kerr said." As a Dodger fan, I want him to be a Giant. The rivalry is so great. ... I'm for drama, I'm for excitement. ... I actually mean it. I'm not trying to endear myself to the Bay Area fans."

While Kerr may be all for the spirit of competition and the rivalry, not many Dodgers fans will be on the same page as him.

They want a World Series win next season, and Shohei Ohtani might be a decisive factor in that, even though he cannot pitch until 2025 due to elbow surgery.

Wil Shohei Ohtani sign with the San Francisco Giants?

The Giants are one of five teams reportedly in the running for Ohtani but are not among the two favorites to sign him. The Toronto Blue Jays and LA Dodgers are the two teams most likely to land him.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported:

"A clubhouse source told The Post Ohtani told him during the season that he liked the idea of going to at least the Dodgers or Jays if he left the Angels."

Ohtani has reportedly met with the Giants, Dodgers and Blue Jays recently, which puts them squarely in the hunt. The Chicago Cubs are also being linked, as is a return to the Los Angeles Angels.

With fans desperate to land Ohtani, wild theories are circulating to predict his destination, with some believing that the name of his dog is a factor. That seems highly unlikely, as the contract details and the team's chances of a World Series look to be more prevalent.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to receive a contract of around $500 million and wants post-season glory. That puts the Dodgers and Blue Jays in the best position to land him, but you can't rule out the Giants just yet.

